Chris Simms on Tua and Kyler and their play in the Dolphins at Cardinals game

As you may recall Chris Simms rated Tua as the draft's 3rd best QB (behind Burrow and Herbert), and at one time as low as 4th (behind Love). For his pre-draft evaluation he was given a LOT of smack. The other talking heads just repeated common wisdom, but Simms always evaluates things himself and makes his own calls. Once again, Simms pre-draft rankings look better than most pundits. His faith in Herbert was FAR higher than almost any other pundits ... and Herbert is proving Simms right. His lack of absolute love for Tua is an opinion that after the fact many pundits are shifting to co-opt. None of them called that pre-draft.



Another aspect of Chris Simms that I really enjoy is that he states when he is wrong and adjusts his evaluation as the facts show different data. As such, here is Simms owning up to his pre-draft evaluation of Tua and point out that while he is not yet totally convinced, he may have undervalued Tua's ability. Enjoyable watch (if a podcast can ever be an enjoyable watch), with lots of good analysis and a little bit of eating crow.



Enjoy.



