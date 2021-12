kellyh3034 said: This guy just said Tanny never had fans in Miami like Tua has now. He still says Tua has done nothing. He and the host continue to say basically that Tua fans don't know football. I don't get it. Click to expand...

He's a tool, Tanny absolutely did have a huge following, and tons of supporters as well as skeptics for a solid 8 years it was close to what we are experiencing now on our forum. I personally won't watch anything pertaining to Simms unless it's him getting flamed for his ignorant, biased, and unprofessional takes.