Christian Wilkins meets with media vid

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,972
Reaction score
8,707
Location
Marco Island
The mask is needed to talk to a video camera? Odd that Breida didn't have it on. Who would have thought we'd get to a time where we became immoral if we didn't dress like train robbers lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom