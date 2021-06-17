Clay Ferraro of WPLG ABC 10 South Florida joins the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast

DolphinsTalk
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Clay Ferraro of WPLG Talks Tua, Xavien Howard, and Upcoming Season - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Clay Ferraro of WPLG ABC 10 South Florida. It has been a busy news week in the world of the Miami Dolphins and we talk about Xavien Howard holding out of mandatory minicamp and should the Dolphins give renegotiate his contract...
