Clemson pro day on NFLN now

Yeah sorry, just Lawrence. Watch it all, his red zone work was freakin awful. The NFLN guys were salivating the whole time but honestly that red zone work would give me pause, he literally missed every throw. I think he has issues with pressure, placement and how he throws with touch, that was apparent really obviously in his red zone work, that placement and touch was all other the place, obviously you won't see pressure at a pro day. He's still going #1 obviously but he's got a lot of work to do, Jags fans should be aware of that and not expect too much, too soon