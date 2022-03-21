 CLUB 347 COLLABORATIVE MOCK DRAFT STARTS TODAY AT NOON EST! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CLUB 347 COLLABORATIVE MOCK DRAFT STARTS TODAY AT NOON EST!

RichmondWeb

RichmondWeb

Dolphins Dynasty Reboot...
Club Member
Joined
Jan 24, 2005
Messages
4,508
Reaction score
14,039
Location
Portland, OR
At noon, @silver McNibblets will begin his 10th annual Collaborative Mock Draft. As of now the Cowboys and the Cardinals are available to draft for.... It's fun and its easy. 1st round is today. Every 15 minutes a pick is made (or less) until the round ends.

You must be a Club Member to participate so...

JOIN THE CLUB! It's well worth it, easy, and inexpensive and you can help support the Site! Also great Inside Draft Information all Year! and So much more...

Hurry, Though...

RW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom