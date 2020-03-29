Clyde Edwards Helaire RB LSU

Burrow gets the lion's share of the headlines but this kid is a football player extraordinaire! He doesn't have the big size but he's strong as hell and a very sturdy 210 lbs. His height is listed at 5'8". He scored 17 TDs last season, he simply finds the end zone. He is a juke machine and is tough to tackle along with a special type awareness of where the first down is or the end zone. He a guy that defenders sometimes have to take out of bounds because he refuses to go down! He is a very fine receiver with a full route tree at his command. He is miss match coming out of the backfield. Joe Burrow made a lot of hay utilizing Edwards-Helaire's talents. He had something like 1800 total yards to go along with all those TDs! Walter Football has him as the 4th best RB. If you want a great place to check him out just rewatch some of the LSU/ Alabama game. He scores the winning TD and is amazing the whole game. It's a fun game, Burrow vs. Tua! So much NFL talent on both teams!



In fairness Alabama had a pretty good RB also. Najee Harris was unreal the whole game. Harris is going back to school so he'll coming out in 21.