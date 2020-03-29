Clyde Edwards Helaire RB LSU

Burrow gets the lion's share of the headlines but this kid is a football player extraordinaire! He doesn't have the big size but he's strong as hell and a very sturdy 210 lbs. His height is listed at 5'8". He scored 17 TDs last season, he simply finds the end zone. He is a juke machine and is tough to tackle along with a special type awareness of where the first down is or the end zone. He a guy that defenders sometimes have to take out of bounds because he refuses to go down! He is a very fine receiver with a full route tree at his command. He is miss match coming out of the backfield. Joe Burrow made a lot of hay utilizing Edwards-Helaire's talents. He had something like 1800 total yards to go along with all those TDs! Walter Football has him as the 4th best RB. If you want a great place to check him out just rewatch some of the LSU/ Alabama game. He scores the winning TD and is amazing the whole game. It's a fun game, Burrow vs. Tua! So much NFL talent on both teams!

In fairness Alabama had a pretty good RB also. Najee Harris was unreal the whole game. Harris is going back to school so he'll coming out in 21.
 
I love CEH and was drooling when he was slotted in the 3rd/4th but he's creeped up into the 2nd in all of the recent mocks. I'd like Dobbins or Taylor over him, but I definitely wouldn't be upset if we walked away with Clyde.
 
One thing that is clear about this draft is that that there will be at least 1 premier running back available in the 3rd round since there are so many good RBs.
 
Like him a lot. Reminds me of Marshall Faulk a little. A good pick up in rd2 or rd3 if we prioritise other positions in the draft first.

On my most recent mock draft using one of those simulators I took Swift in rd2 but as others have said, would be happy with CEH.
 
Good call Aqua! He does remind me of Faulk and also Darren Sproles because he's such a dangerous receiver and only 5 8" in height.
 
I think he would be a great compliment for Howard. CEH may very well be the best receiver among all the RBs in the nation. I like how he got tougher and meaner as the LSU/Bama game got into the 4th quarter. Finally, in the very end there's CEH in the end zone, game, set and match! If we are lucky enough to get this kid he'll be a fantastic pick.
 
I agree so much talent in that game. Harris was one of my favorite RB's and he should go high in 2021. I like CEH and I have him listed 5 after Dobbins,Taylor,Swift and Akers......I really hope we get one of those 5
 
