 Cmon Tua Haters and Supporters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cmon Tua Haters and Supporters

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
163
Reaction score
176
Age
45
Location
Hawaii
Oh no! Yes everyones gonna bash for another Tua post. But as someone else posted before, i dont care, hes our qb and cant we be excited for once? Supporter or hater, hes a fin, lets be optimistic up till kickoff!!

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

3 stats that offer optimism for Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa long-term

One of the natural byproducts of becoming a presence in football that carries the kind of attention that Tua Tagovailoa became during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide program is plenty of dou…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,309
Reaction score
20,289
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Yoodakine56 said:
Oh no! Yes everyones gonna bash for another Tua post. But as someone else posted before, i dont care, hes our qb and cant we be excited for once? Supporter or hater, hes a fin, lets be optimistic up till kickoff!!

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

3 stats that offer optimism for Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa long-term

One of the natural byproducts of becoming a presence in football that carries the kind of attention that Tua Tagovailoa became during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide program is plenty of dou…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Click to expand...
It's almost as if Crabbs frequents Finheaven........
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom