Cmon Tua Haters and Supporters

Yoodakine56
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2019
- Messages
- 163
- Reaction score
- 176
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Hawaii
Oh no! Yes everyones gonna bash for another Tua post. But as someone else posted before, i dont care, hes our qb and cant we be excited for once? Supporter or hater, hes a fin, lets be optimistic up till kickoff!!
3 stats that offer optimism for Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa long-term
One of the natural byproducts of becoming a presence in football that carries the kind of attention that Tua Tagovailoa became during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide program is plenty of dou…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com