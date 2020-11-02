Coach Flo, Jakeem Grant and the defense.

EJay

Let’s switch up topics from the QB and highlight a few others.

Namely Coach Flores, Jakeem Grant, and the defense as a whole.

Like everything and everybody, the naysayers have labeled them all busts far too early. We’re seeing exactly why it’s prudent to be patient and allow things to play out over a bit of time.

After beginning the 2019 season at 0-7 — and accused of possibly owning the worst roster in history — the Dolphins are now 9-7 in their past 16 games. And have beaten numerous teams during that span considered to be pretty good.

Maybe, just maybe Coach Flores is the real deal? He seems to have this team headed in the right direction — regardless of the roster deficiencies — and this team seems to have a very bright future with regard to draft assets.

Jakeem Grant gets trashed on this site like no other player. But he is also the only player on the roster capable of making the type of game-changing play that he made yesterday. Without that punt return — which was the longest in franchise history — it’s quite possible the Dolphins don’t hang on for the W. Just food for thought.

Now the defense. Wow. They bend. Sometimes a lot. But are they ever capable of turning momentum on a dime?

Let’s be real. Not every QB is going to be Jared Goff. Not all fold like a tin can under pressure. Goff does. I suspect the same tactics might work against Darnold and perhaps Drew Lock too. But zero blitzes might prove troublesome against everyone else on the schedule.

Still, I’m sure the staff will exploit other weaknesses in those QB’s and offensive systems. This defense surrenders the yards, but points are what matters most and they are stingy in that regard.

Flo and Grier caught a lot of flak for some of the acquisitions and draft selections, but the method to the madness is coming into focus.

These guys have a defensive front capable of presenting multiple looks and doing multiple things (hello Christian Wilkins!). This confuses offenses. And they arguably have one of the best corner tandems in the game, along with a safety that can lock up TE’s on the back end.

They have the ability to cover long enough to buy time for the front 7 to get home. Or deflect passes (how any of those did they have yesterday???).

In summary, much of the above wasn’t apparent the first few weeks. But has been happening consistently over the past 4 weeks. Again, we all need to relax a bit and not expect Rome to be built in a day.

This season is a huge stepping stone. And this team still has a LONG way to go. The upcoming offseason and next season are other huge stepping stones.

We fans are best served keeping perspective.
 
Great Post. I will admit I was furious the 1st two weeks of the season. Not because of losing, but because in the manner of the loses. I let my emotions get the better of me. Because I was expecting better, right from the start. But as the season has gone on, you can see the Real team starting to emerge.

The pandamic and the lack of OTA's, regular camp and pre season games hurt the entire league. Slow out of the gate for most teams. Miami included.

Flores and Boyer have done a masterful job of getting the defense to play up to expectations. Still need some improvement against the run, but overall, they've been light's out since Jones return to health.

Grant is an enigma and will always be an enigma. But he does have his value. Which now is in the record books for the Miami Dolphins.

If the defense ever finds the ability to stop the run. They'll become an ELITE UNIT. No question. Everything is in place for a playoff run in 2020. Hopefully over the next 2 drafts and offseasons, Miami completes the rebuild and runs rapid through the league?
 
