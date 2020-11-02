Coach Flo, Jakeem Grant and the defense.

Let’s switch up topics from the QB and highlight a few others.



Namely Coach Flores, Jakeem Grant, and the defense as a whole.



Like everything and everybody, the naysayers have labeled them all busts far too early. We’re seeing exactly why it’s prudent to be patient and allow things to play out over a bit of time.



After beginning the 2019 season at 0-7 — and accused of possibly owning the worst roster in history — the Dolphins are now 9-7 in their past 16 games. And have beaten numerous teams during that span considered to be pretty good.



Maybe, just maybe Coach Flores is the real deal? He seems to have this team headed in the right direction — regardless of the roster deficiencies — and this team seems to have a very bright future with regard to draft assets.



Jakeem Grant gets trashed on this site like no other player. But he is also the only player on the roster capable of making the type of game-changing play that he made yesterday. Without that punt return — which was the longest in franchise history — it’s quite possible the Dolphins don’t hang on for the W. Just food for thought.



Now the defense. Wow. They bend. Sometimes a lot. But are they ever capable of turning momentum on a dime?



Let’s be real. Not every QB is going to be Jared Goff. Not all fold like a tin can under pressure. Goff does. I suspect the same tactics might work against Darnold and perhaps Drew Lock too. But zero blitzes might prove troublesome against everyone else on the schedule.



Still, I’m sure the staff will exploit other weaknesses in those QB’s and offensive systems. This defense surrenders the yards, but points are what matters most and they are stingy in that regard.



Flo and Grier caught a lot of flak for some of the acquisitions and draft selections, but the method to the madness is coming into focus.



These guys have a defensive front capable of presenting multiple looks and doing multiple things (hello Christian Wilkins!). This confuses offenses. And they arguably have one of the best corner tandems in the game, along with a safety that can lock up TE’s on the back end.



They have the ability to cover long enough to buy time for the front 7 to get home. Or deflect passes (how any of those did they have yesterday???).



In summary, much of the above wasn’t apparent the first few weeks. But has been happening consistently over the past 4 weeks. Again, we all need to relax a bit and not expect Rome to be built in a day.



This season is a huge stepping stone. And this team still has a LONG way to go. The upcoming offseason and next season are other huge stepping stones.



We fans are best served keeping perspective.