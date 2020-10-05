Coach Flores: Honest answer on playing Tua

ANUFan
This is by far the most transparent the coach has been on why they're not putting Tua out there. Considering he's the franchise QB i have no problem with the position.
Also and @Pachyderm_Wave might have some insight he can't publicly share on this. But i get the impression based on his parenting reference that he may have had conversations with Tua and his parents about not rushing him into the line-up.
I really think there's somethign there.
