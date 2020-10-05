Coach Flores: Honest answer on playing Tua

ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,949
Reaction score
9,939


This is by far the most transparent the coach has been on why they're not putting Tua out there. Considering he's the franchise QB i have no problem with the position.

Also and @Pachyderm_Wave might have some insight he can't publicly share on this. But i get the impression based on his parenting reference that he may have had conversations with Tua and his parents about not rushing him into the line-up.

I really think there's somethign there.
 
Last edited:
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
619
Reaction score
1,292
Age
31
Location
New York
I bought a Tua aqua throwback jersey the day they came out on the NFL shop. I can’t wait to see him play (although it looks like I won’t have my jersey before he does). That being said, I am fine with Fitzpatrick being out there next week. The players clearly still think he is our QB. Throwing Tua out there would hurt the chemistry we struggled to build the first 4 games.
 
coalesce

coalesce

Dolphin Fan since 1974
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
1,085
Reaction score
903
Age
54
Location
Brewster, NY
I still say that Tua should start right after the bye against the Jets. That gives the rest of team to get their act together as best they can. After that, it’s Tua time.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,677
Reaction score
2,957
Wow, he really hesitated. Sounds like to me he wants him in ASAP but I completely understand rolling with Fitzy a bit longer.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,949
Reaction score
9,939
artdnj said:
Wow, he really hesitated. Sounds like to me he wants him in ASAP but I completely understand rolling with Fitzy a bit longer.
Click to expand...
Yep! It sounds like Tua's safety and giving him the maximum time they can to allow his body to continue to heal is the priority. I don't think it's even been 1 year yet since the surgery.

I don't see how anyone can fault them for taking a longterm approach with the kid and his health.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
6,329
Reaction score
11,084
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
artdnj said:
Wow, he really hesitated. Sounds like to me he wants him in ASAP but I completely understand rolling with Fitzy a bit longer.
Click to expand...
He did take some time to carefully choose his words. The fact that he mentioned the injury is "curious".

He did leave the door open
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,486
Reaction score
3,363
If Tua is REALLY healthy, then after the bye would be the optimal time to start him. ...and that is an IF.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,949
Reaction score
9,939
Mach2 said:
He did take some time to carefully choose his words. The fact that he mentioned the injury is "curious".

He did leave the door open
Click to expand...
Why is it curious to you? I'm curious!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,949
Reaction score
9,939
laxcoach said:
This is binary. Either Tua is healthy enough to be QB2, one hit away from QB1, or he isn’t. If he is healthy enough to be QB2, he is healthy enough to be QB1.
Click to expand...
I think you're making it binary! There's a difference between being out there on every snap as QB #1 vs. being QB2.

Qb1 is almost guaranteed to take hits...and qb2 may never see the field the entire season.

Point being, if they don't have to put him out there then they aren't going to.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,047
Reaction score
723
ANUFan said:
I think you're making it binary! There's a difference between being out there on every snap as QB #1 vs. being QB2.
Click to expand...
he shouldn't be QB2 if he can’t I make it through a game. Fitz could get injured on the first snap. Heck look at Tyrod Taylor. He didn’t even get in the game and got knocked out so Herbert could start.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,705
Reaction score
8,256
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
I believe what's going to push the scale over to Tua is a conversation between Tua, Fitz, and Flores.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,677
Reaction score
2,957
laxcoach said:
This is binary. Either Tua is healthy enough to be QB2, one hit away from QB1, or he isn’t. If he is healthy enough to be QB2, he is healthy enough to be QB1.
Click to expand...
Makes sense, unless Fitzy is a super bionic nonhuman that makes it impossible to get hurt, he must be/has to be/should be AOK. He either is healthy or not healthy and if in the middle he should be red shirted
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,949
Reaction score
9,939
laxcoach said:
he shouldn't be QB2 if he can’t I make it through a game. Fitz could get injured on the first snap. Heck look at Tyrod Taylor. He didn’t even get in the game and got knocked out so Herbert could start.
Click to expand...
Who said he couldn't make it through a game? You trying to lump needless exposure to ability.
If Fitz gets hurt then Tua goes into the game...Period!

But they feel they don't have to expose him to Qb1 play at this time and that's their decision.
That's the luxury they feel they have that benefits the team and Tua...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom