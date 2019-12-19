Coach Flores' Scheming by Opponent

What do you think of Coach Flores' approach to game planning and scheming?

When asked in his most recent press conference, "What would be an ideal edge player for your defense?", coach Flores turned the tables a bit by replying, "I would first ask you who we are playing against?" Clearly, Flores prefers to game plan and scheme for each particular opponent we are facing each week. He's been known to pull out and insert players from the starting lineup, and to use custom packages of players for a particular opponent. As a result, role players seem likely to be much more important in Flores defense.

This approach impacts the players. No player is likely to want be left inactive, or standing on the sideline. Especially not those who think themselves stars. Will this affect our ability to get the most talented players? If so, should we care?

 
Will this affect our ability to get the most talented players? If so, should we care?

Not at all IMO. That's mainly coach speak to get everyone on board but if we get some stars we will let them shine.

The pats never emphasize stars but that still have shown through over the years like Gronk ,
 
Will this affect our ability to get the most talented players? If so, should we care?

Not at all IMO. That's mainly coach speak to get everyone on board but if we get some stars we will let them shine.

The pats never emphasize stars but that still have shown through over the years like Gronk ,
I tend to agree. Brian Belichick has rarely seemed reluctant to deal with primadonnas as needed. As long as they produce, are worth the trouble, and can handle being schemed in and out of the line up, as necessary. I'm hoping Flores will be able to do that as well.
 
When asked in his most recent press conference, "What would be an ideal edge player for your defense?", coach Flores turned the tables a bit by replying, "I would first ask you who we are playing against?" Clearly, Flores prefers to game plan and scheme for each particular opponent we are facing each week. He's been known to pull out and insert players from the starting lineup, and to use custom packages of players for a particular opponent. As a result, role players seem likely to be much more important in Flores defense.

Good thread Atl. I think the "stars" will see limited substitutions, possibly the mid-tier players will be more interchangeable to fit the scheme needed for the particular opponent. X is X and he isn't coming out no matter what the scheme or opponent is. Those type players will play the majority of the time.
 
Yeah, some of the "stars" should never be schemed out, especially if they can multi-role.
 
I think that was their approach and plan for using Minka, put him where they would benefit most from his talent, depending on what approach was needed for each opponent. I guess he wasn't buying it.
 
Yeah, I'm very disappointed in him. I hope he's happy with the Steelers. At least we have a chance to find a player who will buy in.
 
True, I'm also disappointed but I want guys who want to be here. His mind was made up apparently, I wish him well. We need a few of those multi-talented, jacks of all trades types. Flexibility is key.
 
but remember when they got randy moss his stats were crazy as were gronks so there are exceptions for top talent

Look at Parker's stats this season
Do you remember why Moss didn't stay in NE? Not a trick question. Was it not a good fit for the team long term? Or, did Moss just follow the money elsewhere, once he had his ring?

Update: it was for the money.

Can't get the link to work from Bleacher Report
 
I think being able to scheme by using the best abilities we have on the bench is actually part of being a balanced team. It would be great if each player was an all pro at each position he can play, but that's not realistic. Having solid players with some unique capabilities can make scheming more effective. We still need to be able to replace players due to injury, penalties or when they are just having a "bad day", so getting all around solid players should be the most important focus we have as a team.

This means we actually would have a little more flexibility in the draft when we are looking at players for different positions when we have a lot of all around solid players throughout the team. If the FO can assure (as much as is humanly possible) that we always get a lot of solid performers, then when some players who are exceptional in some areas and not in others become available, we can consider them in place of just an all around good player. If one of those special players isn't there, then we just shoot for the solid all around player and don't lose anything.

In a way this lets us be somewhat selective when considering those players with some exceptional attributes. This is because getting an all around good player being our normal emphasis makes looking at some of the players who are exceptional in only a few areas, as a possible consideration, but not a must in the draft. We can be judicious in our selection of those with limited general skills and some exceptional skills. This is a good position to be in when drafting. We would be mixing the best of both worlds.
 
