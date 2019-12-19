Coach Flores' Scheming by Opponent

ATL_PHIN_FAN
When asked in his most recent press conference, "What would be an ideal edge player for your defense?", coach Flores turned the tables a bit by replying, "I would first ask you who we are playing against?" Clearly, Flores prefers to game plan and scheme for each particular opponent we are facing each week. He's been known to pull out and insert players from the starting lineup, and to use custom packages of players for a particular opponent. As a result, role players seem likely to be much more important in Flores defense.
This approach impacts the players. No player is likely to want be left inactive, or standing on the sideline. Especially not those who think themselves stars. Will this affect our ability to get the most talented players? If so, should we care?
