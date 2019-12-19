Coach Flores' Scheming by Opponent

I think being able to scheme by using the best abilities we have on the bench is actually part of being a balanced team. It would be great if each player was an all pro at each position he can play, but that's not realistic. Having solid players with some unique capabilities can make scheming more effective. We still need to be able to replace players due to injury, penalties or when they are just having a "bad day", so getting all around solid players should be the most important focus we have as a team.



This means we actually would have a little more flexibility in the draft when we are looking at players for different positions when we have a lot of all around solid players throughout the team. If the FO can assure (as much as is humanly possible) that we always get a lot of solid performers, then when some players who are exceptional in some areas and not in others become available, we can consider them in place of just an all around good player. If one of those special players isn't there, then we just shoot for the solid all around player and don't lose anything.



In a way this lets us be somewhat selective when considering those players with some exceptional attributes. This is because getting an all around good player being our normal emphasis makes looking at some of the players who are exceptional in only a few areas, as a possible consideration, but not a must in the draft. We can be judicious in our selection of those with limited general skills and some exceptional skills. This is a good position to be in when drafting. We would be mixing the best of both worlds.