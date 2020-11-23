Coaches absent with Covid?

Maybe I missed it, but did any/all of the 4 coaches absent (D-line coach Marion Hobby, QB coach Robby Brown, Quality Control coach Kolby Smith and Outside LB coach Austin Clark,) from the Chargers game assist in the Denver game? The team is pretty tight lipped about any details of persons in the covid protocol and replacements gutted it out in the Cardinals and Chargers games, but it must still be difficult to cover the sustained absences.

We also seem to miss Christian Wilkins and his covid related absence. Has anyone heard anything?