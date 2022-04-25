COACHES CORNER #2 in the CLUB - How DOLFANS can expect Tyreek Hill to unlock our Offense in 2022

We have a new COACHES CORNER posted in Club that you wont want to miss about how Tyreek Hill will unlock the Dolphins offense in 2022.



The Trade for WR Tyreek Hill came suddenly and unexpectedly but may have been one of the greatest moves in Dolphins franchise history. I'm a Chris Grier fan and I have been overwhelmed by the job he's done especially since the Tunsil trade. We have landed multiple picks and made some outstanding selections. We have also missed on a few picks, but that happens everywhere in the NFL. Our roster has been completely revamped and the trade for Tyreek Hill really solidified some amazing roster moves by Grier. Although we absolutely needed a player like LT Armstead to anchor our OL, We really needed a Superstar offensive threat to unlock the potential of players like Waddle, Gesicki, and Tua. Tyreek Hill will also have a huge impact on our running game, and I'll discuss this on this episode of Coaches Corner.







Some of the questions we discuss are:

Will 2 Deep hurt our scheme?





How will Hill unlock Gesicki, Waddle, and our other WR's?





Can our Coaching staff make the Dolphins special on Offense again?



