Coaches, FAs and pre-draft (S3 E1)

A new season of Two Old Dolfans Podcast begins! Alex and Scott touch on what they are doing now, during the “lockdown”.Alex and Scott will be guests on The Man Cave show 1210AM Miami on Wednesday 4/15.In this podcast, the guys get into three main subjects. Since they last did a podcast, there have been a lot of coaching changes under Flores. Free agency kicked off, and the Dolphins flung their doors open to many new players – each is discussed. Finally, the draft is less than two weeks away and they review the picks, draft philosophy, trade thoughts, and opinions on who they want the Dolphins to draft.Listen on our site, on Dolphinstalk.com, Apple podcasts, Google play...