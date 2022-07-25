Coaches Fun thread - Who is your favorite CURRENT Dolphin?

That said though, my favorite CURRENT Miami Dolphins player is Safety Javon Holland.

Who is your favorite CURRENT Miami Dolphin and why?

I have a bunch of players on the Dolphins right now that I am sky high on. I love what Wilkins brings to our DL, I'm super excited about the Dynamic abilities of Waddle and Hill in our offense, and we have plenty of others that are amazing role players like Seiler that I always expect a big play from each week.- You need a perfect deep coverage center field defender - Holland is your guy!- You need a run stuffer that can bring big contact - Holland is your guy!- You need a slot DB that excels in Man to Man coverage - Holland is your guy!- You need a blitzing machine for a quick timely unexpected sack - Holland is your guy!- You need sure hands ball hawking in the secondary - Holland is your guy!- You need a DB that can cover superbly in any zone, man or hybrid scheme - Holland is your guy!- You need a Big Play - Holland is your guy!