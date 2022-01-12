Coaches with Super Bowl Resumes

SF Dolphin Fan said: That's where I'd start.



Miami has a unique situation. A little like Tampa Bay when Jon Gruden replaced Tony Dungy years ago. The Dolphins have a good defense and a few pieces on offense.



I think a lot of coaches would actually like to come to Miami. I don't think it's time to roll the dice on a first time coach and the challenges, learning curve that comes with that.



I favor an offensive coach, but more so someone with proven success.



So here's a list of coaches who have won, or made it to the super bowl who could be available.



Doug Pederson

Mike Shanahan (about BB 's age)

Mike Marz

Jim Harbaugh

Dan Quinn

Tony Dungy



If it's an older coach, on a short-term deal, pair them up with a young coach on the rise. Click to expand...

I agree with the idea of getting a head coach with head coaching experience. My pick would be Pederson if I had a vote.Aside from that, I just don't see the Tampa Bay analogy. Tampa Bay's defense was elite, Miami's is okay. It has flashed here and there, but it has been downright horrible at times as well. They ended up at #15 in the league.Tampa Bay had a Super Bowl level defense and they brought Gruden in to get the offense to that level - even with Brad Johnson at QB. I don't think anyone looks at Miami and says they are set on defense to win a Super Bowl. In the secondary, sure. However, line play and LBs need to improve.And the offense has so many holes, it is ridiculous. The RB position was forgotten. The best player was a late season acquisition of a cast off who was a Hurricanes great. The OL continues to be horrendous and Waddle was the only reliable and healthy WR.Ross has shown he will open his wallet for free agents. Hopefully he decides to do that in order to bring in a proven coach for once. Sadly, I think it will be mostly $$$ that would bring a proven coach as the roster is meh for the most part after 3 years of a rebuild and the guy who brought in those players is still in charge.