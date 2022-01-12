Coaches with Super Bowl Resumes

SF Dolphin Fan
That's where I'd start.
Miami has a unique situation. A little like Tampa Bay when Jon Gruden replaced Tony Dungy years ago. The Dolphins have a good defense and a few pieces on offense.
I think a lot of coaches would actually like to come to Miami. I don't think it's time to roll the dice on a first time coach and the challenges, learning curve that comes with that.
I favor an offensive coach, but more so someone with proven success.
So here's a list of coaches who have won, or made it to the super bowl who could be available.
Doug Pederson
Mike Shanahan (about BB 's age)
Mike Marz
Jim Harbaugh
Dan Quinn
Tony Dungy
If it's an older coach, on a short-term deal, pair them up with a young coach on the rise.
