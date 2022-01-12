 Coaches with Super Bowl Resumes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coaches with Super Bowl Resumes

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,180
Reaction score
14,329
That's where I'd start.

Miami has a unique situation. A little like Tampa Bay when Jon Gruden replaced Tony Dungy years ago. The Dolphins have a good defense and a few pieces on offense.

I think a lot of coaches would actually like to come to Miami. I don't think it's time to roll the dice on a first time coach and the challenges, learning curve that comes with that.

I favor an offensive coach, but more so someone with proven success.

So here's a list of coaches who have won, or made it to the super bowl who could be available.

Doug Pederson
Mike Shanahan (about BB 's age)
Mike Marz
Jim Harbaugh
Dan Quinn
Tony Dungy

If it's an older coach, on a short-term deal, pair them up with a young coach on the rise.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,069
Reaction score
4,291
Age
29
Location
Florida
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That's where I'd start.

Miami has a unique situation. A little like Tampa Bay when Jon Gruden replaced Tony Dungy years ago. The Dolphins have a good defense and a few pieces on offense.

I think a lot of coaches would actually like to come to Miami. I don't think it's time to roll the dice on a first time coach and the challenges, learning curve that comes with that.

I favor an offensive coach, but more so someone with proven success.

So here's a list of coaches who have won, or made it to the super bowl who could be available.

Doug Pederson
Mike Shanahan (about BB 's age)
Mike Marz
Jim Harbaugh
Dan Quinn
Tony Dungy

If it's an older coach, on a short-term deal, pair them up with a young coach on the rise.
Click to expand...

What makes you think Shanahan, Martz or Dungy is ever going to coach again?
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
10,316
Reaction score
19,610
Location
The Left Coast
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That's where I'd start.

Miami has a unique situation. A little like Tampa Bay when Jon Gruden replaced Tony Dungy years ago. The Dolphins have a good defense and a few pieces on offense.

I think a lot of coaches would actually like to come to Miami. I don't think it's time to roll the dice on a first time coach and the challenges, learning curve that comes with that.

I favor an offensive coach, but more so someone with proven success.

So here's a list of coaches who have won, or made it to the super bowl who could be available.

Doug Pederson
Mike Shanahan (about BB 's age)
Mike Marz
Jim Harbaugh
Dan Quinn
Tony Dungy

If it's an older coach, on a short-term deal, pair them up with a young coach on the rise.
Click to expand...
I thought you just said on another thread a minute ago, Jeff Fisher. Better hope to God he doesn't get hired.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,291
Reaction score
9,722
Location
Borneo
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That's where I'd start.

Miami has a unique situation. A little like Tampa Bay when Jon Gruden replaced Tony Dungy years ago. The Dolphins have a good defense and a few pieces on offense.

I think a lot of coaches would actually like to come to Miami. I don't think it's time to roll the dice on a first time coach and the challenges, learning curve that comes with that.

I favor an offensive coach, but more so someone with proven success.

So here's a list of coaches who have won, or made it to the super bowl who could be available.

Doug Pederson
Mike Shanahan (about BB 's age)
Mike Marz
Jim Harbaugh
Dan Quinn
Tony Dungy

If it's an older coach, on a short-term deal, pair them up with a young coach on the rise.
Click to expand...
That list blows except for Pederson
 
B

BrowardDolfan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
152
Reaction score
254
Age
48
Location
Broward County
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That's where I'd start.

Miami has a unique situation. A little like Tampa Bay when Jon Gruden replaced Tony Dungy years ago. The Dolphins have a good defense and a few pieces on offense.

I think a lot of coaches would actually like to come to Miami. I don't think it's time to roll the dice on a first time coach and the challenges, learning curve that comes with that.

I favor an offensive coach, but more so someone with proven success.

So here's a list of coaches who have won, or made it to the super bowl who could be available.

Doug Pederson
Mike Shanahan (about BB 's age)
Mike Marz
Jim Harbaugh
Dan Quinn
Tony Dungy

If it's an older coach, on a short-term deal, pair them up with a young coach on the rise.
Click to expand...
I agree with the idea of getting a head coach with head coaching experience. My pick would be Pederson if I had a vote.

Aside from that, I just don't see the Tampa Bay analogy. Tampa Bay's defense was elite, Miami's is okay. It has flashed here and there, but it has been downright horrible at times as well. They ended up at #15 in the league.

Tampa Bay had a Super Bowl level defense and they brought Gruden in to get the offense to that level - even with Brad Johnson at QB. I don't think anyone looks at Miami and says they are set on defense to win a Super Bowl. In the secondary, sure. However, line play and LBs need to improve.

And the offense has so many holes, it is ridiculous. The RB position was forgotten. The best player was a late season acquisition of a cast off who was a Hurricanes great. The OL continues to be horrendous and Waddle was the only reliable and healthy WR.

Ross has shown he will open his wallet for free agents. Hopefully he decides to do that in order to bring in a proven coach for once. Sadly, I think it will be mostly $$$ that would bring a proven coach as the roster is meh for the most part after 3 years of a rebuild and the guy who brought in those players is still in charge.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom