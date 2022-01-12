Coaching Candidate Tracker

So i was trying to find an article with all the coaches we requested interviews with and found nothing online. So feel free to help me out if i missed anyone but i had to make this list for my sanity.Mike McDaniel - 49ers OCVance Joseph - Ari DCDan Quinn - Dal DCBrian Dabol - Buf OCKellen Moore - Dal OCByron Leftwich - Bucs OC - not officially requested but rumored to be a candidate via Benjamin AlbrightDid I miss anyone or is this the list?You gotta think Caldwell, Pederson and Harbaugh are in the mix somewhere.Surprised Eric Bietemie isn't on the list.