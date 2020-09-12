Coaching Ingenuity for Creating Turnovers

I've been impressed with coach Flo from the get go. Nice to see he has hired assistant coaches and given them the freedom to express their creative ingenuity. Credit to DB Gerald Alexander for implementing a competitive game within practice allowing players to have fun while building better habits. I'll be interested to see how this pays off during the season.

Encourage turnovers? Miami Dolphins' defense makes a game of it

New Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander discovered a way to emphasize getting hands on the football in a fun, competitive fashion.
In a unique offseason shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, the absence of preseason games and limited in-person interaction outside of on-field practices, new Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander sought a way to emphasize turnovers and getting hands on the ball in a fun, competitive fashion. That's how the point system and the two-part game that lasted throughout training camp were born.
 
I remember hearing once, that something like 80% of games are won by the team that wins the TO battle.

It is important.
 
Tell that to the wide 9. I want to see hits that make people fumble. We havent had that since Zach and JT.
 
