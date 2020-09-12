Coaching Ingenuity for Creating Turnovers

Encourage turnovers? Miami Dolphins' defense makes a game of it New Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander discovered a way to emphasize getting hands on the football in a fun, competitive fashion.

I've been impressed with coach Flo from the get go. Nice to see he has hired assistant coaches and given them the freedom to express their creative ingenuity. Credit to DB Gerald Alexander for implementing a competitive game within practice allowing players to have fun while building better habits. I'll be interested to see how this pays off during the season.