Coaching Staff Shuffles

ChambersWI
Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 16,478
- Reaction score
- 4,765
- Location
- Harrisburg, PA
Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions
The Dolphins have hired Gerald Alexander, Anthony Campanile, Lemuel Jeanpierre, Karl Dorrell, Josh Grizzard and Rob Leonard.
www.miamidolphins.com
Gerald Alexander officially DB coach and Anthony Campanile LB coach. Also Lemuel Jeanpierre named assistant OL coach.
Robbie Leonard moved to assistant DL while Karl Dorrell adds Assistant Head Coach to his title and Josh Grizzard promoted to assistant WR coach