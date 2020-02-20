Coaching Staff Shuffles

www.miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions

The Dolphins have hired Gerald Alexander, Anthony Campanile, Lemuel Jeanpierre, Karl Dorrell, Josh Grizzard and Rob Leonard.
www.miamidolphins.com

Gerald Alexander officially DB coach and Anthony Campanile LB coach. Also Lemuel Jeanpierre named assistant OL coach.

Robbie Leonard moved to assistant DL while Karl Dorrell adds Assistant Head Coach to his title and Josh Grizzard promoted to assistant WR coach
 
Thanks Chambers, been waiting on the official word. Just read it on Bleacher Report. Rooting for these guys, they come with good reputations. And Campanile is a Jersey Guy too.
 
A lot of youth, to go along with Chan's 106 yrs of experience.

I don't know whether to embrace it, or be horrified.

Seems like hungry guys, who are teachers, but it is the team site, so there may be a bit of homer spin.

The question is, do they have the knowledge for what they are teaching?
 
With Campanile and Alexander official two guys to watch on day 2 would be Josh Uche and Ashtyn Davis.

Jeanpierre is a young coach that has been with Seattle and Oakland so people like George Fant and Germaine Ifedi will likely get looks
 
ChambersWI said:
With Campanile and Alexander official two guys to watch on day 2 would be Josh Uche and Ashtyn Davis.

Jeanpierre is a young coach that has been with Seattle and Oakland so people like George Fant and Germaine Ifedi will likely get looks
Just asking, because I have no direct knowledge of the inner workings of an NFL team, but do assistants really have that kind of influence on the scouting dept?

I mean the scouts are already probably looking at everybody who's anybody.
 
Mach2 said:
Just asking, because I have no direct knowledge of the inner workings of an NFL team, but do assistants really have that kind of influence on the scouting dept?

I mean the scouts are already probably looking at everybody who's anybody.
In the grand scheme of things probably not but it gives you an idea of what the team is looking for so there is a familiarity there
 
