Coleman now on covid list

Sirspud
Continuing an ongoing theme covid list now includes Coleman. Luckily game still a week away.
Hate that he got COVID, hope he feels better. But he’s not someone I’ll miss on Sunday.
I think we can all imagine life without him. But aren't you a little worried that if Holland had it, now Coleman, that maybe it could be going around the DB room?Hate that he got COVID, hope he feels better. But he’s not someone I’ll miss on Sunday.
Yes, I was gonna add that in in fact but cut my post short. Seems like the other players are starting to be affected by this. It worries meI think we can all imagine life without him. But aren't you a little worried that if Holland had it, now Coleman, that maybe it could be going around the DB room?
Coleman we can deal with especially if Holland is back. But Coleman and X and/or Byron would be a concern.
I think the biggest issue with Coleman is that he seems to make more plays than Needham but he's also quite noticeable for plays he doesn't make that he has a chance for.The guy has played better than Needham at times.
Point being we needALL HANDS on deck for the next the handful of games.
I think the biggest issue with Coleman is that he seems to make more plays than Needham but he's also quite noticeable for plays he doesn't make that he has a chance for.
Yeah, that's constantly the big issue. I still haven't forgotten the Broncos losing every QB last year since they all hung out in the same room watching tape (although "tape" shows my age).My main concern is if he will have infected the rest of the cbs