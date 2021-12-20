 Coleman now on covid list | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coleman now on covid list

Hate that he got COVID, hope he feels better. But he’s not someone I’ll miss on Sunday.
 
EasyRider said:
Hate that he got COVID, hope he feels better. But he’s not someone I’ll miss on Sunday.
I think we can all imagine life without him. But aren't you a little worried that if Holland had it, now Coleman, that maybe it could be going around the DB room?

Coleman we can deal with especially if Holland is back. But Coleman and X and/or Byron would be a concern.
 
Sirspud said:
I think we can all imagine life without him. But aren't you a little worried that if Holland had it, now Coleman, that maybe it could be going around the DB room?

Coleman we can deal with especially if Holland is back. But Coleman and X and/or Byron would be a concern.
Yes, I was gonna add that in in fact but cut my post short. Seems like the other players are starting to be affected by this. It worries me
 
ANUFan said:
The guy has played better than Needham at times.

Point being we needALL HANDS on deck for the next the handful of games.
I think the biggest issue with Coleman is that he seems to make more plays than Needham but he's also quite noticeable for plays he doesn't make that he has a chance for.
 
Sirspud said:
I think the biggest issue with Coleman is that he seems to make more plays than Needham but he's also quite noticeable for plays he doesn't make that he has a chance for.
I hear ya! Like i said i'd prefer everyone is able to suit up and the coaches decide to play who gives them the best chance for that week.
 
