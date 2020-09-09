Colin cowherd and patriots

They went all in on the DL with Beau Allen to replace Danny Shelton... And hes on IR. We should be able to gash them with runs. I do think their young OLBs will get pressure though. They seem like solid speed rushers. I think their rush D has completely left the roster with E Roberts, Shelton, Hightower, Chung, and Van Noy leaving or opting out. They replaced those with backups and Beau Allen.... Can't imagine it's an upgrade