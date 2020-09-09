Colin cowherd and patriots

I did not listen to his radio show but apparently he said he thinks the 2020 patriots are going to be a really bad football team. It sure would be good to start the season with a win
 
Jssanto said:
I did not listen to his radio show but apparently he said he thinks the 2020 patriots are going to be a really bad football team. It sure would be good to start the season with a win
Can you name three starters on the Pats D from last year without lookin it up??? Their D is a Train wreck... Can will put the team on his shoulders for 2-3 games play Superman and then be injured... ...
 
Rev Kev said:
Can you name three starters on the Pats D from last year without lookin it up??? Their D is a Train wreck... Can will put the team on his shoulders for 2-3 games play Superman and then be injured... ...
I don’t want to see anyone injured but I do agree that if cam runs it likely is eventually unavoidable
 
Burt Macklin

They went all in on the DL with Beau Allen to replace Danny Shelton... And hes on IR. We should be able to gash them with runs. I do think their young OLBs will get pressure though. They seem like solid speed rushers. I think their rush D has completely left the roster with E Roberts, Shelton, Hightower, Chung, and Van Noy leaving or opting out. They replaced those with backups and Beau Allen.... Can't imagine it's an upgrade
 
Jssanto said:
I don’t want to see anyone injured but I do agree that if cam runs it likely is eventually unavoidable
The Pats second string D is very thin they better hope they don't get a single injury~ I would run straight at them for 3 quarters and soften them right up ~
Up the middle and off tackle a cloud of dust ~ Gilmore and the McCourtneys would be completely ineffective out there
 
Rev Kev said:
The Pats second string D is very thin they better hope they don't get a single injury~ I would run straight at them for 3 quarters and soften them right up ~
Up the middle and off tackle a cloud of dust ~ Gilmore and the McCourtneys would be completely ineffective out there
Agree. This will give our young O-line confidence. Control the game and wear down their defense. Force Cam to make ill-advised throws to score. We need go up there and pop them in the mouth from the very first kickoff. :victory
 
Color me skeptical.. any team that BB coaches will never be "bad," although mediocre could be the ticket this year!

And let's hope they are NOT "Trevor Lawrence level BAD" !!!
 
