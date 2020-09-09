Colin cowherd and patriots

Can you name three starters on the Pats D from last year without lookin it up??? Their D is a Train wreck... Can will put the team on his shoulders for 2-3 games play Superman and then be injured... ...I did not listen to his radio show but apparently he said he thinks the 2020 patriots are going to be a really bad football team. It sure would be good to start the season with a win
I don't want to see anyone injured but I do agree that if cam runs it likely is eventually unavoidable
The Pats second string D is very thin they better hope they don't get a single injury~ I would run straight at them for 3 quarters and soften them right up ~
Agree. This will give our young O-line confidence. Control the game and wear down their defense. Force Cam to make ill-advised throws to score. We need go up there and pop them in the mouth from the very first kickoff.
Up the middle and off tackle a cloud of dust ~ Gilmore and the McCourtneys would be completely ineffective out there