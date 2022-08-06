Colin Cowherd Names Dolphins as the Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season

Colin Cowherd Names Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season It seems like at least one team takes a huge leap each NFL season. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals went from the basement of the AFC North to a Super Bowl

Believe it or not, Cowherd is very confident in the Miami Dolphins."The first two years, [there was] a lot of turbulence, agitation, trade rumors with Tua," Cowherd said. "I think the Dolphins did it right. They pivoted to a coach from a quarterback-friendly staff, they spent money on weapons. I think the Dolphins are going to take a big leap this year. I feel [like] they're a playoff team."