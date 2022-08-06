 Colin Cowherd Names Dolphins as the Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Colin Cowherd Names Dolphins as the Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Colin Cowherd Names Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season

It seems like at least one team takes a huge leap each NFL season. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals went from the basement of the AFC North to a Super Bowl
Believe it or not, Cowherd is very confident in the Miami Dolphins.

"The first two years, [there was] a lot of turbulence, agitation, trade rumors with Tua," Cowherd said. "I think the Dolphins did it right. They pivoted to a coach from a quarterback-friendly staff, they spent money on weapons. I think the Dolphins are going to take a big leap this year. I feel [like] they're a playoff team."
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
And the flip flopping continues..............

When someone takes every possible position, they can't be wrong. They also can't be taken seriously........
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Screw him and Simms. They're both trying to hedge their bets now.
 
