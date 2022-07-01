 College Football realignment | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

College Football realignment

  • It makes NO sense geographically
  • So much for the Handshake agreement between the B1G, ACC, & PAC to keep the SEC in check
  • For the most part I am indifferent to the "restructuring" except for....
    • I've said for yrs the powers that be won't be happy until all the schools that were dominant in the 70's (Bama, tosu, Michigan, OU, UTx, Usc, ucla, & Notre Dame) are dominant again
    • The B1G now essentially has 3 of the most overhyped programs EVER... care to guess?

www.espn.com

USC, UCLA approved to move to Big Ten in 2024

USC and UCLA were notified Thursday night that their application to join the Big Ten has been accepted.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
