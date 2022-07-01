College Football realignment

utahphinsfan
- It makes NO sense geographically
- So much for the Handshake agreement between the B1G, ACC, & PAC to keep the SEC in check
- For the most part I am indifferent to the "restructuring" except for....
- I've said for yrs the powers that be won't be happy until all the schools that were dominant in the 70's (Bama, tosu, Michigan, OU, UTx, Usc, ucla, & Notre Dame) are dominant again
- The B1G now essentially has 3 of the most overhyped programs EVER... care to guess?
