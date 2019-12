ESPN reporter said that Odell Beckham has been talking to several players on different teams throughout this year telling them their organization should come after him. Feeling in Cleveland seems to be that the team doesn't know how to properly use talent.



I get it from a viewpoint that a team with Beckham, Landry, Chubb and what was supposed to be an incredibly promising QB in Mayfield is only ranked 17th on offense and has been held under 20 points six times this year.