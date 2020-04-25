Coming out of FINHEAVEN retirement for Tua!!

paulomac77

Hoosier Fin Fan
Jan 4, 2007
230
3
Bloomington
I haven't posted in over 12 years (s/o my 2008 Mock Draft) but after watching this video from the 2018 championship game, I had to talk Tua!!


Herbstreit breaks the play down really well at 14:21 but the part that has me so fired up is after the 1st down play in OT that starts 11:25. Tua hangs on too long and takes a coverage sack, losing big yards in the process. Saban is pissed. Herbstreit incredulous. They only cut to Tua's face for a split second but his demeanor is stone cold. The next play he threw one of the best passes in college football history! I don't know about you but those look like the eyes of a born winner!

The Tua and Flores combo is potentially one of the most exciting duos in the game and i haven't been this locked into football since me and Jake Long were in college!

It's good to be back!!
 
rrrrphin

rrrrphin

Mar 15, 2006
1,388
83
hoboken, nj
Thanks for posting... this draft is all about Tua and hopefully his long term success. Day two was tough to watch when players you look for go right near your selections. I assume they have a plan. This roster sucked last year and had no depth. We will improve greatly with this draft. And this video gives us back critical perspective.
 
