Coming out of FINHEAVEN retirement for Tua!!

I haven't posted in over 12 years (s/o my 2008 Mock Draft) but after watching this video from the 2018 championship game, I had to talk Tua!!
Herbstreit breaks the play down really well at 14:21 but the part that has me so fired up is after the 1st down play in OT that starts 11:25. Tua hangs on too long and takes a coverage sack, losing big yards in the process. Saban is pissed. Herbstreit incredulous. They only cut to Tua's face for a split second but his demeanor is stone cold. The next play he threw one of the best passes in college football history! I don't know about you but those look like the eyes of a born winner!
The Tua and Flores combo is potentially one of the most exciting duos in the game and i haven't been this locked into football since me and Jake Long were in college!
It's good to be back!!
