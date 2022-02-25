 Comments from Boyer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Comments from Boyer

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

EPBro

EPBro

So it was Boyer's influence early on while the Defense struggled.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Good read. I liked the explanation of putting the plan together for game day. So many people think it's one guy, and I think that's why so much emphasis on the word COLLABORATION has come into play in the hiring process. It's too much for one guy to do alone.
 
EPBro

EPBro

BahamaFinFan78 said:
Sounds like it was Boyer all year through
You would think so.

But Flo did not communicate the Game Plans to the rest of the staff from Thanksgiving on, which ironically coincidence with the Ravens game where the D turned it around.

I'm also still not convinced Boyer made the calls in that game, maybe after but Flo had his finger prints all over that one.

Say whatever you want about Flo but the dude could game plan and coach D.

I'm not that excited about changing it up, I thought retaining Boyer meant we could build off of the D from the last two years and maintain that cohesion.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

EPBro said:
You would think so.

But Flo did not communicate the Game Plans to the rest of the staff from Thanksgiving on, which ironically coincidence with the Ravens game where the D turned it around.

I'm also still not convinced Boyer made the calls in that game, maybe after but Flo had his finger prints all over that one.

Say whatever you want about Flo but the dude could game plan and coach D.

I'm not that excited about changing it up, I thought retaining Boyer meant we could build off of the D from the last two years and maintain that cohesion.
I don't think anyone has come out and Saud that Flores called the defensive plays but Ogbah said Boyer did
 
