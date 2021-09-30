 Comparison | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Comparison

Miami 1-2
K-C. 1-2
they sent a first round pick for a talented OT, drafted the top center and a guard with future pro bowl ability’s.
they paid 80 million for a guard Joe Thuney, yet Mahomes has had to run for his life at times and thu interceptions.
There fan base is supportive and patient.
Then we have this board mostly negative about anything Dolphins do, yet not one poster has any credibility in NFL football.

Like KC we also have lost to two divisional leaders , and beat a lesser team.

I am not ashamed to declare I’m a fan for the long haul and I can see that it will take some time, but excited about the potential.

The whole league is littered with dissatisfaction for the most part about teams,

I challenge any football expert posting on this forum to post your qualifications so we can all determine what level of expert you are.

That seems fair.

I have no football expertise but love my team since 1970 I got spoiled thru the Shula years , but Feel Flo has a what it takes to get us there,

I can identify those who are clearly a imposter on this board causing hate and discontent, I don’t care how many-post you have.

you have been here a long time as a hidden AFC East plant hack.
 
They HAVE fed their trophy cabinet recently and at large magnitudes. Thus they are patient.
 
It's also insane to think not being patient matters in the least. I know that comes across as harsh but it is the sad reality. The sooner we understand we are along for the ride and have no levers, pedals or steering in front of us the easier it gets.

frustrated the big lebowski GIF
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
2,861
Reaction score
324
KC has a track record of success, and no reason to question that they will turn things around. We don't.

Calling those who aren't unquestioning supporters of our coaches and FO plant hacks is ridiculous and counterproductive. Dolphins fans need to stop trolling each other on here. This recent spat of posters pretending that things are great, and anyone who thinks otherwise isn't a fan is extremely tiring. I'd say it's worse than those who insist we are the worst team ever.
 
My qualifications:

1. I have won one of my fantasy leagues once in the past 20 years, so I have a championship pedigree
2. I was starting QB on an intramural flag football team in college
3. I have watched "The longest yard" and "Any Given Sunday" a total of 4 times
4. I played Madden 3 times about 15 years ago
5. I played street football from the age of 12-14, with my position primarily being either the twig or the bottlecap
6. I came in 7th in a local punt/pass/and kick semi-regional qualifier
7. I used to play that black and white rollerball game with the X's and O's every Saturday at the Arcade
8. I mastered the use of Bo Jackson in Techmo Bowl (see video below for example of my expertise).


So, as you can see, I am clearly amongst the highest level of expert in the history of football, or any other sport for that matter.
 
What does whining accomplish?
 
This is the best post on this board , we are in the presence of greatness
 
I'm not sure. You are the one currently doing the whining. Explain it to me perhaps?

The rest of us are discussing the team, the good and the bad. At the moment it's mostly bad. That's what people do on forums dedicated to sports teams. If you only want to read praise of the team, I'd suggest sticking to the teams website and podcast.
 
Miami needs a new GM. Are you interested?
 
More qualified than Grier
 
Oh, I also forgot to mention that I was 12th runner up in a football tournament where you made the football triangle out of paper and flicked it through the uprights of the other guy who was making a goalpost with his fingers. That was grueling and took a lot out of me, but it was worth it.
 
Excellent! Other teams have gone with the same guy at HC and GM, so why not Miami? You're hired!
 
