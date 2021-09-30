Comparison

Miami 1-2

K-C. 1-2

they sent a first round pick for a talented OT, drafted the top center and a guard with future pro bowl ability’s.

they paid 80 million for a guard Joe Thuney, yet Mahomes has had to run for his life at times and thu interceptions.

There fan base is supportive and patient.

Then we have this board mostly negative about anything Dolphins do, yet not one poster has any credibility in NFL football.



Like KC we also have lost to two divisional leaders , and beat a lesser team.



I am not ashamed to declare I’m a fan for the long haul and I can see that it will take some time, but excited about the potential.



The whole league is littered with dissatisfaction for the most part about teams,



I challenge any football expert posting on this forum to post your qualifications so we can all determine what level of expert you are.



That seems fair.



I have no football expertise but love my team since 1970 I got spoiled thru the Shula years , but Feel Flo has a what it takes to get us there,



I can identify those who are clearly a imposter on this board causing hate and discontent, I don’t care how many-post you have.



you have been here a long time as a hidden AFC East plant hack.