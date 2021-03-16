 Complete Roll Reversal with us and the Pats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Complete Roll Reversal with us and the Pats

67Stang

67Stang

Wow, watching all of these signings by the Pats overpaying average FA's is a little weird. I think desperation has set in for ole Bilicheat after Brady went to another team and won a Super Bowl his first year. I know that people are getting antsy watching all of the FA's getting signed, but the contracts are ridiculous and not sustainable long term IMHO. History has not been kind to teams trying to buy a Super Bowl through massive FA.

On the other side, we are taking a more Patriots of old approach, not overpaying current players or FA's and looking to build long-term through the draft and sign a few key FA's that I think will still come. This is how you build long-term success. Your core is your draft, with new players coming in every year to eventually replace other drafted players that must leave through FA (you can't keep them all). You supplement through FA, not build through it like we have in the past due to bad drafting, coaching and/or combination there of.

It will be interesting to see as I think we will sign one splash receiver, probably at receiver. I for one am glad we are not paying these guys what they are getting from the likes of the Patriots!
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Yeah that is very unlike the pats. Usually it is the one maybe two big FAs and the draft for them but this year they went all out. We're living in strange days these days
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Hopefully the results will also be reversed. However, I believe the "old" Patriot ways largely due to the fact they had Tom Brady. They didn't need to spend big in free agency.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Overpaying in free agency isn't a good long-term building plan. I think we all agree there.

But everyone knew New England was going to spend this year. Just like everyone knew Miami was going to spend last year.

Some of the Patriots moves have been head scratchers salary-wise. But I think it shows that Bellicheck knows his retirement is just around the corner. Suddenly, New England is chasing Buffalo and Miami.

New England still needs to find a quarterback.

Ideally, you could fill all your needs in the draft and make smaller, more cost effective free agent signings.
 
1972forever

Belichick hasn’t done a good job in the draft in recent years and the Patriots had a lot of cap money to spend. So if you can’t get it right in the draft you are forced to spend a lot of money on players that weren’t good enough to be resigned by the team they played on last year.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Overpaying in free agency isn't a good long-term building plan. I think we all agree there.

But everyone knew New England was going to spend this year. Just like everyone knew Miami was going to spend last year.

Some of the Patriots moves have been head scratchers salary-wise. But I think it shows that Bellicheck knows his return is just around the corner.

New England still needs to find a quarterback.

Ideally, you could fill all your needs in the draft and make smaller, more cost effective free agent signings.
in New England's case it makes you wonder if they aren't trying to do it the other way around this time. fill the holes in free agency and use the draft picks to trade up for a QB
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

greasyObnoxious said:
in New England's case it makes you wonder if they aren't trying to do it the other way around this time. fill the holes in free agency and use the draft picks to trade up for a QB
For the longest time, New England was spending to keep their own talent and getting players for less than market value.

Players wanted to come there and would sign for less for the opportunity to win a super bowl.

Yes, this is a complete reversal.
 
Nugtron

Nugtron

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Overpaying in free agency isn't a good long-term building plan. I think we all agree there.

But everyone knew New England was going to spend this year. Just like everyone knew Miami was going to spend last year.

Some of the Patriots moves have been head scratchers salary-wise. But I think it shows that Bellicheck knows his retirement is just around the corner. Suddenly, New England is chasing Buffalo and Miami.

New England still needs to find a quarterback.

Ideally, you could fill all your needs in the draft and make smaller, more cost effective free agent signings.
Yeah, ideally...but the Pats aren't making smaller, more cost effective FA signings, more so the opposite.

Too me splurging in FA shows desperation and panic usually if you're not one of the few teams a few pieces away ala Brady and the Bucs last season.

Bellichick seems desperate to prove he can win without Brady, and his window isn't gonna be open forever.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Nugtron said:
Yeah, ideally...but the Pats aren't making smaller, more cost effective FA signings, more so the opposite.

Too me splurging in FA shows desperation and panic usually if you're not one of the few teams a few pieces away ala Brady and the Bucs last season.

Bellichick seems desperate to prove he can win without Brady, and his window isn't gonna be open forever.
I believe it's this.

Belicheat has to prove he can win. Brady showed him up last year.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Nugtron said:
Yeah, ideally...but the Pats aren't making smaller, more cost effective FA signings, more so the opposite.

Too me splurging in FA shows desperation and panic usually if you're not one of the few teams a few pieces away ala Brady and the Bucs last season.

Bellichick seems desperate to prove he can win without Brady, and his window isn't gonna be open forever.
My guess is 2-3 more years for Bellicheck. He isn't getting any younger.

I think he wants Shula's all-time win mark, which is within reach
 
Nugtron

Nugtron

andyahs said:
I believe it's this.

Belicheat has to prove he can win. Brady showed him up last year.
I seems like it's apparent that the team was playing mostly for Brady, and Bellichick was just a dictator with no loyalty to any of his players, and keeping them in check via fear tactics and being an ******* ha.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

It is very odd seeing Belichick going all out to build something around Cam Newton. If they have targeted their QB of the future in this draft and are building the foundation for him to take over in year two it will all make a bit more sense.

Still it is an indictment of Belichicks continual struggles to develop offensive skill position talent that hes drafted. Its not a good look when you're shelling out 55 mil to bring in long term starters at TE a year after spending a couple of third rounders to presumably do just that.
 
