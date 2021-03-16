Complete Roll Reversal with us and the Pats

Wow, watching all of these signings by the Pats overpaying average FA's is a little weird. I think desperation has set in for ole Bilicheat after Brady went to another team and won a Super Bowl his first year. I know that people are getting antsy watching all of the FA's getting signed, but the contracts are ridiculous and not sustainable long term IMHO. History has not been kind to teams trying to buy a Super Bowl through massive FA.



On the other side, we are taking a more Patriots of old approach, not overpaying current players or FA's and looking to build long-term through the draft and sign a few key FA's that I think will still come. This is how you build long-term success. Your core is your draft, with new players coming in every year to eventually replace other drafted players that must leave through FA (you can't keep them all). You supplement through FA, not build through it like we have in the past due to bad drafting, coaching and/or combination there of.



It will be interesting to see as I think we will sign one splash receiver, probably at receiver. I for one am glad we are not paying these guys what they are getting from the likes of the Patriots!