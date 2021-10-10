Complete undressing of our defense and our "leadership"

It's gotten really really dark for me after today and I am now solidly with the "burn it to the ground crew" No other choice, I am 60 years old and won't stand for anything else. The torching our defense endured today and the dysfunction of our offense all season long has been unbearable. All this talk about Flores' familiarity of Brady was a complete joke. GOAT crushed Flores he is exposed fully. There is nothing good about this team nothing at all. NO identity on offense or defense. And the team feels it, they are signed off start with Howard. BFlo has not managed things to say the least. Coaching under him has been a revolving door. Chad O SHea did a good job year one with no talent - gone. OC you pick three cronies and its a clown show. And Grier's wasted picks - it looks like the highway to death between Iraq and Kuwait littered with useless bodies every wear.