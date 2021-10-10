 Complete undressing of our defense and our "leadership" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Complete undressing of our defense and our "leadership"

It's gotten really really dark for me after today and I am now solidly with the "burn it to the ground crew" No other choice, I am 60 years old and won't stand for anything else. The torching our defense endured today and the dysfunction of our offense all season long has been unbearable. All this talk about Flores' familiarity of Brady was a complete joke. GOAT crushed Flores he is exposed fully. There is nothing good about this team nothing at all. NO identity on offense or defense. And the team feels it, they are signed off start with Howard. BFlo has not managed things to say the least. Coaching under him has been a revolving door. Chad O SHea did a good job year one with no talent - gone. OC you pick three cronies and its a clown show. And Grier's wasted picks - it looks like the highway to death between Iraq and Kuwait littered with useless bodies every wear.
 
Overreaction. That's the best team we'll play all year and we had a gimped back up QB out there missing his best 2 WRs. I hope it makes you feel better to melt though.
 
Yup. One of the most disappointing games I've seen. Offense showed up early, defence couldn't get a stop, literally. Waddle drops a ball a game at least. Philips looks awkward. Very very disappointed in this team right now.
 
I really believe the team has given up. Did not watch the game as I am stuck in a airport but just following the chunk plays on defense spells doom for Flores. Year 3 his handpicked players and system. This does not happen with a hand picked defense to say the least. Offense sure you could string out a argument. Players see that a guy like Jackson is playing and killing their season so a guy like Grier might stick around. What veterans we have on the roster are mailing it in cause they see things pretty clearly more than the fans.
 
The Dolphins have regressed badly since last year and today looked just as bad as the "no talent" team did at the start of the 2019 season. Enough with excuses. This team has been outplayed and out coached every game this season. Flores and Grier have failed badly.
 
Flores is a good DC.
He had good veterans providing leadership last year and he received all the credit for the turn around.
Flores is not head coach material.
And the coaching carousels turn again.
 
This is a ridiculous statement. The OP was referring to the defense who did not stop Brady not even once
 
Just do what I did and book a 7 night cruise to Bermuda 7; oh wait what the heck you guys are in South Florida LOL. I'm in NYC and getting out of here is priority number one right now.............
 
I have no idea why you are picking on Phillips. Got his first sack by completely dominating the TE. Played versus 2 very good OTs. Still put on pressure. He does look awkward on some snaps, but he is improving. If you want to question a rookie performance, I would go with Holland not Phillips.
 
