**Conference Championship Sunday**

phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

E12 FH Tailgate Gang
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2002
Messages
29,884
Reaction score
11,466
Location
S Florida/Dolphins Nation
Who will make it to the Super Bowl in beautiful, sunny South Florida.
My guess: While it is not Super Bowl 100 (only 54) it is the NFL's 100th season. And just like Super Bowl 1 it will be the Chiefs and Packers aka the State Farm Bowl. :chuckle:

Sunday Jan 19 3:05pm (Eastern)
Titans @ Chiefs

Sunday Jan 19 6:40pm (Eastern)
Packers @ 49ers
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
3,363
Reaction score
2,291
All I know is now that I nor any of my season tix holder friends won the lotto for tix so none of us. I call bs on Miami's Superbowl lotto!!!! Are their any posters here with season tix that won??
As far as teams...I'd like to see KC and GB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom