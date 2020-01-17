Conference Championship Sunday**

phins_4_ever
Who will make it to the Super Bowl in beautiful, sunny South Florida.
My guess: While it is not Super Bowl 100 (only 54) it is the NFL's 100th season. And just like Super Bowl 1 it will be the Chiefs and Packers aka the State Farm Bowl.
Sunday Jan 19 3:05pm (Eastern)
Titans @ Chiefs
Sunday Jan 19 6:40pm (Eastern)
Packers @ 49ers
