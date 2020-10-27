Confident Tua!

When Tua came onto field at the very end of the Jets game I saw something in him as he ran each play, confidence. On the very first snap of the ball he drew back into our end zone and with two rushers closing in him he completed his first pass smoothly and with ease. He wasn't nervous or indecisive, there was no hesitation in his moves, and there wasn't anything that indication self-doubt. He showed the same confidence as the next two plays unfolded. He was settled and secure in every way. That moment speaks volumes in regards to his maturity level; giving us a glimpse into the kind of leader he will be at the helm. It's high time to get excited folks. Our future is bright thanks to Tua!