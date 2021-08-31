 Congratulations Jakeem Grant | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Congratulations Jakeem Grant

royalshank

royalshank

Being on the shortish side myself, I have a soft spot for these dudes. The odds this kid continues to overcome to play on an NFL 53 man roster are pretty amazing.

We know what he can’t do. How about some love for what he does give us? Field flipping plays every year.

Congrats to the all-time franchise leader in ST return scores. May he pad that figure for us this year.
 
Sirspud

Congrats to him. I'd appreciate him more if the NFL hadn't essentially eliminated the kickoff return.
 
andyahs

andyahs

royalshank said:
Being on the shortish side myself, I have a soft spot for these dudes. The odds this kid continues to overcome to play on an NFL 53 man roster are pretty amazing.

We know what he can’t do. How about some love for what he does give us? Field flipping plays every year.

Congrats to the all-time franchise leader in ST return scores. May he pad that figure for us this year.
You don't look short.
 
superphin

superphin

I assume this is what happens to him in the locker room every time he makes a good ST play.

ad_124768450.jpg
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Grant and his family are awesome people. I'm happy he'll get to be with the team atleast 1 more season.
Given his skillset he should find work if he's not on the roster in 2022.
 
Jimi

Jimi

ANUFan said:
Grant and his family are awesome people. I'm happy he'll get to be with the team atleast 1 more season.
Given his skillset he should find work if he's not on the roster in 2022.
Better or worse than the Ginn family though?
 
circumstances

circumstances

if you have to start jakeem grant, or rely on him as a receiver in any way, that's less than ideal (to be kind).

if he is on your team, killing it on Special Teams, and you can just use him whenever YOU WANT to use him, he is a good player to have around.

i expect a very nice year out of him. several big plays.
 
