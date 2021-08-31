Congratulations Jakeem Grant

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 16,025
- Reaction score
- 11,439
- Location
- New Jersey
Being on the shortish side myself, I have a soft spot for these dudes. The odds this kid continues to overcome to play on an NFL 53 man roster are pretty amazing.
We know what he can’t do. How about some love for what he does give us? Field flipping plays every year.
Congrats to the all-time franchise leader in ST return scores. May he pad that figure for us this year.
We know what he can’t do. How about some love for what he does give us? Field flipping plays every year.
Congrats to the all-time franchise leader in ST return scores. May he pad that figure for us this year.