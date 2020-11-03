Congratulations

On your win last Sunday! You guys also are the reason I won my Pick Em Pool for this last week. You guys were my upset pick of the week. I figured Rams were on a short week flying across the country and you guys were coming off a bye. I figured add in the fact you guys have Homefield Advantage in the heat. I was one of 2 people out of 28 guys that picked the Dolphins to win and that won me the week. You guys are a good football team and just as good as we are. I hope you guys keep getting better.