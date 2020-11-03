Congratulations

On your win last Sunday! You guys also are the reason I won my Pick Em Pool for this last week. You guys were my upset pick of the week. I figured Rams were on a short week flying across the country and you guys were coming off a bye. I figured add in the fact you guys have Homefield Advantage in the heat. I was one of 2 people out of 28 guys that picked the Dolphins to win and that won me the week. You guys are a good football team and just as good as we are. I hope you guys keep getting better.
 
514C40F0-AB22-4396-9C50-BD7C759C196B.gif
;)


... well, maybe not just yet.
 
Admit it! Miami's your second favorite NFL team.
 
Thats very gracious of you to say, butcwe aren't quite where GB is yet. Maybe better on D right now, but Rodgers is a premier player. The game is almost never out of reach if you have a guy like that.

Soon though, very soon.....
 
