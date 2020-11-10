Congratulations

GBpackers10 said: On a very impressive victory over an NFC Contender in their house. Hats off to you guys. You should have an easy or easier game vs The Chargers. Here is to 6-3 for you all after this week. Much love. Click to expand...

Thanks for the kind words. I did my undergrad up at Michigan Tech U, so Packers became my second favorite team. Always rooting for them every week except of course when they play us. :)I know we are favored over the Chargers, but nothing is ever easy in this league. I fear it might become a rookie QB competition, so you never know. San Diego was one play away from a win last week.