Congratulations

vega51

Jan 29, 2012
396
128
GBpackers10 said:
On a very impressive victory over an NFC Contender in their house. Hats off to you guys. You should have an easy or easier game vs The Chargers. Here is to 6-3 for you all after this week. Much love.
not only in their house , but after a bye week
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

Mar 2, 2007
8,861
3,275
thx. i'd say good luck for you guys, too, but you probably won't need it vs. Jacksonville
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Aug 7, 2004
1,067
704
57
Charlottesville, VA
Thanks for the kind words. I did my undergrad up at Michigan Tech U, so Packers became my second favorite team. Always rooting for them every week except of course when they play us. :)

I know we are favored over the Chargers, but nothing is ever easy in this league. I fear it might become a rookie QB competition, so you never know. San Diego was one play away from a win last week.
 
