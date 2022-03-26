Congratulations

GBpackers10
On landing Tyreek Hill! That’s awesome!
Hey thanks GB! Yeah I am really digging this offseason for our Dolphins. Finally feels like some authentic optimism for a change. What are you and Packer nation's thoughts on Aaron Rodgers massive deal? imo he doesn't seem like a team player and you guys deserve more respect as you guys are the most die hard fans imo (and plus you Packer fans are the owners of the team lol)
I am referring to the class that is GBare they coming back against Houston though?
Actually we can thank the Packers for Hill. Their trade of Adams to the Raiders and his new deal there, spurred Hill to seek more money than KC was willing or able to pay him.
I’m game. We just lost Adams and MVS. We’re in trouble.We’ll give you guys Parker for a 2nd.
Well I'm happy he went to a classy team like you guys.
Yeah but he played his heart out to win last year. He's a great regular season QB but awful in the postseason.
Any other huge FA landings? You guys are a cool team. I’m hoping you turn it around.The work is only now beginning.
Nothing to congratulate us about.
Any other huge FA landings? You guys are a cool team. I’m hoping you turn it around.