Congratulations

On landing Tyreek Hill! That’s awesome!
Hey thanks GB! Yeah I am really digging this offseason for our Dolphins. Finally feels like some authentic optimism for a change. What are you and Packer nation's thoughts on Aaron Rodgers massive deal? imo he doesn't seem like a team player and you guys deserve more respect as you guys are the most die hard fans imo (and plus you Packer fans are the owners of the team lol)
 
Thanks but that was just the icing on the cake. Grier and McDaniel had already baked up a delicious cake with all the high quality free agents they bought in or resigned prior to the blockbuster trade for Hill.

I guess the Packer fans are happy that Rogers is coming back next year but the loss of Adams must sting a bit.I assume that drafting a WR in the first round is a priory for the Packers in next months draft. Fortunately there are several quality players at the WR position in this years draft.
 
Actually we can thank the Packers for Hill. Their trade of Adams to the Raiders and his new deal there, spurred Hill to seek more money than KC was willing or able to pay him.
Well I’m happy he went to a classy team like you guys.
 
Hey thanks GB! Yeah I am really digging this offseason for our Dolphins. Finally feels like some authentic optimism for a change. What are you and Packer nation's thoughts on Aaron Rodgers massive deal? imo he doesn't seem like a team player and you guys deserve more respect as you guys are the most die hard fans imo (and plus you Packer fans are the owners of the team lol)
Yeah but he played his heart out to win last year. He’s a great regular season QB but awful in the postseason.
 
Any other huge FA landings? You guys are a cool team. I’m hoping you turn it around.
Well we traded for Hill, for the record, wasn't a signing.

We signed some quality OL that should be invaluable to helping our offense along with clear upgrades at RB.

All I am saying and will continue to remind everyone, the celebrations should be tamed because the sweat needs to be put in.

Trophies are all we want. End of season, not off season trophies.
 
