Consider Davis Mills: Maybe Watson's 4 Wins Last Season Was Even Less Impressive?

Davis Mills seems to be finding his way on a team that was cobbled together with a rookie HC. Can anyone make a claim that this Houston team with Rex Burkhardt of all runners, is appreciably better than last years with Watson's?Let's not forget that Mills sat out injured or covid'ed his last year at Stanford. And that he did not take TC starting reps but was thrown in cold when Tyrod went down.Yeah, his early contributions were very unimpressive including a shutout, but look at his last 2 games vs Jacksonville (who beat us) and now the Herbert-led Chargers:He has won 2 of his last 3 games, is 2-7 as a starter where Brandon Cooks seems to be the best WR, now that it seems he's grown his sea legs. Tough sledding finishing out against SF and Tenn but who knows.The point being: all those excuses for Watson winning only 4 games on what was a comparable team with his experience and all his reps? Maybe putting up great numbers in doing so isn't all that impressive after all