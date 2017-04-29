consolidated rankings from our in-house experts of Dolphins 2017 draft

Sources:
tedslimmjr: draft forum sticky posts
j-off-her-doll:
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384747-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Defense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384636-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Offense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384859-J-Off-s-11th-Hour-Draft-Special-Part-1-Position-Rankings-Summaries-for-Miami[/URL]
ckparrothead:
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384747-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Defense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
Note that slimm's rankings are per position on the left side divided bt seniors and underclassmen, and then on the right an overall ranking is given.
And j-off-her-doll's ranking is based on miami's draft slots.
To understand them, take the example:
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: ( Rd 1, pick 22 )
tedslimmjr: 5. Charles Harris / Missouri / 6'3", 253 (#57 overall)
j-off-her-doll: 97. Charles Harris DE11
This means:
tedslimmjr: 5th best senior DE, #57 overall on his board.
j-off-her-doll: suitable for Miami's #97 (3rd round) pick. 11th best DE overall.
========
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: (Rd 1, pick 22 )
tedslimmjr: 5. Charles Harris / Missouri / 6'3", 253 (#57 overall) [DE, seniors]
j-off-her-doll: 97. Charles Harris DE11
ckparrothead: “But I love guys like Myles Garrett, Solomon Thomas, Charles Harris…”
Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State Round 2, Pick 22 (No. 54)
tedslimmjr: 2. Raekwon McMillan / Ohio St. / 6'2", 240 (#29 overall) (LB, underclassmen)
j-off-her-doll: 54. Raekwon McMillan Off LB4
Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 97)
tedslimmjr: 3. Cordrea Tankersley / Clemson / 6'1", 199 (#56 overall)
j-off-her-doll: 97. Cordrea Tankersley CB9
ckparrothead: Quincy Wilson and Cordrea Tankersley can play.
Round 5, Pick 20 (No. 164) Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah
tedslimmjr: 7. Isaac Asiata / Utah / 6'3", 323 (#147 overall) [OL, seniors]
j-off-her-doll: 166-184. Isaac Asiata OG9
Round 5, Pick 35 (No. 178) Davon Dochaux, DT, LSU
tedslimmjr: 8. Davon Godchaux / LSU / 6'3", 310 (#248 overall) (DT, underclassmen)
j-off-her-doll: N/A
Round 6, Pick 10 (No. 194) Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
tedslimmjr: 2. Vincent Taylor / Oklahoma St. / 6'3", 304 (#45 overall) [ DT, underclassmen ]
j-off-her-doll: N/A
ckparrothead: “The league will happily digest and add the likes of Carlos Watkins, Jaleel Johnson, Caleb Brantley, Vincent Taylor…to their rotations”
Round 7, Pick 19 (No. 237) Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
tedslimmjr: 6. Isaiah Ford / Virginia Tech / 6'1", 194(#46 overall) [ 2017 Wide Receivers (underclassmen) ]
j-off-her-doll: 97. Isaiah Ford WR9
==============================
CONCLUSIONS:
Looks like Isaiah Ford, Vincent Taylor were majority-opinion steals, mixed opinions of ok to very good on the top 3 picks.
Gotta feel really good about this draft! Both needs and value were satisfied overall...biggest question mark seems to be Charles Harris. If he pans out it could be a home run draft.
tedslimmjr: draft forum sticky posts
j-off-her-doll:
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384747-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Defense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384636-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Offense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384859-J-Off-s-11th-Hour-Draft-Special-Part-1-Position-Rankings-Summaries-for-Miami[/URL]
ckparrothead:
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384747-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Defense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
Note that slimm's rankings are per position on the left side divided bt seniors and underclassmen, and then on the right an overall ranking is given.
And j-off-her-doll's ranking is based on miami's draft slots.
To understand them, take the example:
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: ( Rd 1, pick 22 )
tedslimmjr: 5. Charles Harris / Missouri / 6'3", 253 (#57 overall)
j-off-her-doll: 97. Charles Harris DE11
This means:
tedslimmjr: 5th best senior DE, #57 overall on his board.
j-off-her-doll: suitable for Miami's #97 (3rd round) pick. 11th best DE overall.
========
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: (Rd 1, pick 22 )
tedslimmjr: 5. Charles Harris / Missouri / 6'3", 253 (#57 overall) [DE, seniors]
j-off-her-doll: 97. Charles Harris DE11
ckparrothead: “But I love guys like Myles Garrett, Solomon Thomas, Charles Harris…”
Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State Round 2, Pick 22 (No. 54)
tedslimmjr: 2. Raekwon McMillan / Ohio St. / 6'2", 240 (#29 overall) (LB, underclassmen)
j-off-her-doll: 54. Raekwon McMillan Off LB4
Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 97)
tedslimmjr: 3. Cordrea Tankersley / Clemson / 6'1", 199 (#56 overall)
j-off-her-doll: 97. Cordrea Tankersley CB9
ckparrothead: Quincy Wilson and Cordrea Tankersley can play.
Round 5, Pick 20 (No. 164) Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah
tedslimmjr: 7. Isaac Asiata / Utah / 6'3", 323 (#147 overall) [OL, seniors]
j-off-her-doll: 166-184. Isaac Asiata OG9
Round 5, Pick 35 (No. 178) Davon Dochaux, DT, LSU
tedslimmjr: 8. Davon Godchaux / LSU / 6'3", 310 (#248 overall) (DT, underclassmen)
j-off-her-doll: N/A
Round 6, Pick 10 (No. 194) Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
tedslimmjr: 2. Vincent Taylor / Oklahoma St. / 6'3", 304 (#45 overall) [ DT, underclassmen ]
j-off-her-doll: N/A
ckparrothead: “The league will happily digest and add the likes of Carlos Watkins, Jaleel Johnson, Caleb Brantley, Vincent Taylor…to their rotations”
Round 7, Pick 19 (No. 237) Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
tedslimmjr: 6. Isaiah Ford / Virginia Tech / 6'1", 194(#46 overall) [ 2017 Wide Receivers (underclassmen) ]
j-off-her-doll: 97. Isaiah Ford WR9
==============================
CONCLUSIONS:
Looks like Isaiah Ford, Vincent Taylor were majority-opinion steals, mixed opinions of ok to very good on the top 3 picks.
Gotta feel really good about this draft! Both needs and value were satisfied overall...biggest question mark seems to be Charles Harris. If he pans out it could be a home run draft.
Last edited by a moderator: