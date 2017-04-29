consolidated rankings from our in-house experts of Dolphins 2017 draft

I

isaacjunk

Sources:
tedslimmjr: draft forum sticky posts
j-off-her-doll:
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384747-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Defense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384636-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Offense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384859-J-Off-s-11th-Hour-Draft-Special-Part-1-Position-Rankings-Summaries-for-Miami[/URL]
ckparrothead:
[url]http://www.finheaven.com/showthread.php?384747-J-Off-Pounds-the-Table-Defense&highlight=ckparrothead[/URL]

Note that slimm's rankings are per position on the left side divided bt seniors and underclassmen, and then on the right an overall ranking is given.
And j-off-her-doll's ranking is based on miami's draft slots.

To understand them, take the example:

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: ( Rd 1, pick 22 )
tedslimmjr: 5. Charles Harris / Missouri / 6'3", 253 (#57 overall)
j-off-her-doll: 97. Charles Harris DE11

This means:
tedslimmjr: 5th best senior DE, #57 overall on his board.
j-off-her-doll: suitable for Miami's #97 (3rd round) pick. 11th best DE overall.

========
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: (Rd 1, pick 22 )
tedslimmjr: 5. Charles Harris / Missouri / 6'3", 253 (#57 overall) [DE, seniors]
j-off-her-doll: 97. Charles Harris DE11
ckparrothead: “But I love guys like Myles Garrett, Solomon Thomas, Charles Harris…”
Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State Round 2, Pick 22 (No. 54)
tedslimmjr: 2. Raekwon McMillan / Ohio St. / 6'2", 240 (#29 overall) (LB, underclassmen)
j-off-her-doll: 54. Raekwon McMillan Off LB4
Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 97)
tedslimmjr: 3. Cordrea Tankersley / Clemson / 6'1", 199 (#56 overall)
j-off-her-doll: 97. Cordrea Tankersley CB9
ckparrothead: Quincy Wilson and Cordrea Tankersley can play.
Round 5, Pick 20 (No. 164) Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah
tedslimmjr: 7. Isaac Asiata / Utah / 6'3", 323 (#147 overall) [OL, seniors]
j-off-her-doll: 166-184. Isaac Asiata OG9
Round 5, Pick 35 (No. 178) Davon Dochaux, DT, LSU
tedslimmjr: 8. Davon Godchaux / LSU / 6'3", 310 (#248 overall) (DT, underclassmen)
j-off-her-doll: N/A
Round 6, Pick 10 (No. 194) Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
tedslimmjr: 2. Vincent Taylor / Oklahoma St. / 6'3", 304 (#45 overall) [ DT, underclassmen ]
j-off-her-doll: N/A
ckparrothead: “The league will happily digest and add the likes of Carlos Watkins, Jaleel Johnson, Caleb Brantley, Vincent Taylor…to their rotations”
Round 7, Pick 19 (No. 237) Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
tedslimmjr: 6. Isaiah Ford / Virginia Tech / 6'1", 194(#46 overall) [ 2017 Wide Receivers (underclassmen) ]
j-off-her-doll: 97. Isaiah Ford WR9
==============================
CONCLUSIONS:
Looks like Isaiah Ford, Vincent Taylor were majority-opinion steals, mixed opinions of ok to very good on the top 3 picks.
Gotta feel really good about this draft! Both needs and value were satisfied overall...biggest question mark seems to be Charles Harris. If he pans out it could be a home run draft.
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

sorry I still cant get behind the Harris pick. Looked horrible against some lower tier OT's in college. If he doesn't get past you right away, hes not getting past you period. Now, can Wake mentor him up into something good? Possibly. But I saw all the tapes, he still doesn't intrigue me
 
DUB

DUB

Nate Gerry is an Eagle.
 
Sons Of Shula

Sons Of Shula

TruePoizon said:
sorry I still cant get behind the Harris pick. Looked horrible against some lower tier OT's in college. If he doesn't get past you right away, hes not getting past you period. Now, can Wake mentor him up into something good? Possibly. But I saw all the tapes, he still doesn't intrigue me
If you were to switch the rounds b/w Harris and McMillan, Charles at #54 and Raekwon at #22, would you feel better about it? :idk:

Afterall, McMillan justifies a rd 1 selection and then Harris is a steal in the 2nd.

Thing is, at the end of the day it really doesn't matter where these guys were taken as long as they fit with the team and you can make usage of them. That theory holds for both players regardless of the spot they were picked.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Rd. 1 - C ... one trick pony. If he can do that trick well, it's an "A".

Rd. 2 - A ... I wouldn't mind putting him at the MIKE this year. Get the bumps out of the way early.

Rd. 3 - A ... 1st/2nd round talent...and he allows us the luxury of the 4th/5th round comp pick that comes with Maxwell and his salary departs with no hit.

Rd. 4 - N/A

Rd. 5 - B+... 3rd round projected. A draftnik said he intimidated Washington's d-line, so I watched his game highlights on Draftbreakdown and was like, "Huh?" My main concern was when the NT engaged the C and Asiata helped, he was frequently a step slow getting back to his position to pick up the blitzer in his gap. Still and all, if we pound that rock like I want to, LBs won't know playaction from a run from a pure passing situation.

Rd. 5 - DT ... B+, for no other reason than I wanted Brantley right here. Same baggage...better player.

Rd. 6 - DT ... A, star of Ok St. defense for two years.

Rd. 7 - WR ... No grade, didnt want a WR at all, especially one that can barely beat Rich Eisen in tbe 40.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Thank you for this! I've been wanting to search for all of them idividually, and couldnt bring myself to do it. Although you might want to edit out Gerry there...
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
TruePoizon said:
sorry I still cant get behind the Harris pick. Looked horrible against some lower tier OT's in college. If he doesn't get past you right away, hes not getting past you period. Now, can Wake mentor him up into something good? Possibly. But I saw all the tapes, he still doesn't intrigue me
Click to expand...
When Miami first signed Cam Wake, did you think he'd do anything in the NFL?
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Everything ive read n found on harris is positive, i get it might not be who YOU wanter but dont call the guy a one trick pony...he could be a very special player, he might not amount to **** but hia potential is sky high...he has a great first step, a sick spin move compared to freeneys, a high motor and he loves football and is humble n knows he has alot of work to do. Just because you wanted someone else doesnt make it a bad pick
I think he will be a goos player especially learning from wake.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Nawledge said:
Everything ive read n found on harris is positive, i get it might not be who YOU wanter but dont call the guy a one trick pony...he could be a very special player, he might not amount to **** but hia potential is sky high...he has a great first step, a sick spin move compared to freeneys, a high motor and he loves football and is humble n knows he has alot of work to do. Just because you wanted someone else doesnt make it a bad pick
I think he will be a goos player especially learning from wake.
Look...sorry to be the one to get you in your feelings but my opinion is my opinion and I'll call the guy what I choose to call him...no matter what he could be. He is what he is in my eyes and I said if he does what he's been drafted to do then he will be upgraded.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Am I the only one who is completely lost reading those "rankings"?
 
MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

The last time we took a guy with a bad shoulder, he was the biggest bust of the new millenium. I dunno what the haters could have wanted considering how the draft went down.
 
