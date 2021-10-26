Conversation between Coach Flores and Tua right before the Falcons game

Flores: Come in and sit down, need to speak with you.

Tua: Yes Sir Coach.

Flores: I'm sure your hearing a lot of talk out there about stuff and I've always prided myself on being very open and clear with my players. Clear, regular communication is my motto!

Tua (looking around the office): Wow, I always wondered what your office looked like.

Flores: I just want to be open and honest with you and treat you like you were my own son.... I never wanted you. I never wanted to draft you. I think you're a Loser. I was 100% hoping to draft Thor--I mean that hot 6'6" rocket armed blonde guy from Oregon--Justin Herbert. But I was overruled by that Dumbo eared SOB Ross and my pal Grier, who just kisses *** of whoever is in power in order to keep his job... so... we ended up with you. Its good to be clear about my feelings with you. Right? It develops a bond and trust between us, Right?

Tua: Coach. Why do we have 2-3 Offensive Coordinators?

Flo: Its because we thought we would need all 3 of them to maximize Herbert's tremendous abilities--I mean damn have you seen the velocity he has--

Tua: Coach why am I here?

Flo: Your 9 interceptions this season are killing us. You're careless-

Tua: Coach, I've only thrown 4, maybe your thinking about Patrick MaHommes

Flo: Whatever kid. FYI, I've changed the OL again. I really believe in cross training--

Tua: My completion rating is 6.9.9% and I'm sorry about the interceptions, I will get bet-

Flo: Do you know any good Massage Places that offer "extras"? A "friend" has been asking about--

Tua: Coach, its kickoff time, we need to go.

Flo: Ok Kid, like I've always clearly said, I and the entire Dolphins Organization have your back, are behind you and support you 100%. Now go out there and win the game!