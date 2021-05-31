Cool nickname for Waddle, Meep Meep Waddle

There is a thread talking about how to pronounce Waddle. It runs many pages...lol



I truly believe Waddle will make instant impact for the offense. People will talk about him and T Hill in the same sentence. I think its time we start thinking about a nickname for him instead.

There was Rocket Ismail, Beast mode, The bus, Megatron....

I have a few suggestions

The missle

Light speed Waddle

Tail light Waddle



What you got?