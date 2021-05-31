 Cool nickname for Waddle, Meep Meep Waddle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cool nickname for Waddle, Meep Meep Waddle

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

There is a thread talking about how to pronounce Waddle. It runs many pages...lol

I truly believe Waddle will make instant impact for the offense. People will talk about him and T Hill in the same sentence. I think its time we start thinking about a nickname for him instead.
There was Rocket Ismail, Beast mode, The bus, Megatron....
I have a few suggestions
The missle
Light speed Waddle
Tail light Waddle

What you got?
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

i was going to say J-Wadd but Jay Wadd is a Legislative Aide in the Wisconsin State Senate

