Cordrea Tankersley off practice squad

Most teams like to churn their practice squad. It is a way to get even more players through their system for the inevitable situation where injuries occur, so those guys will be ready to step up when needed. In Tank's case it probably means he still hasn't taken that leap forward in translating coaching into technique, or maybe he's not fully recovered. Don't be surprised if Tank rejoins our practice squad before the year ends. Often, these things are not final ... just churning the bottom of the roster.

Make no mistake about it, Tank has talent. The only issues are 1) is he healthy? and 2) will he be able to implement the coaching to apply that considerable talent?
 
OMFG finally. I thought he had been cut 2 years ago. Horrible draft pick. Worse than Charles Harris.

Very injury prone and got burned more than joints at a Bob Marley festival.
 
Another guy that just doesn't make sense. He looked like he could play at times...
 
OMFG finally. I thought he had been cut 2 years ago. Horrible draft pick. Worse than Charles Harris.

Very injury prone and got burned more than joints at a Bob Marley festival.
He was actually cut in August and probably only added to the PS because it was expanded this season
 
