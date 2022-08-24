DolphinsTalk
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Cornerback Depth & Miami's Running Backs - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Steven talks about the Dolphins’ lack of depth at the cornerback position and where they may turn next to resolve this situation. With Mackensise Alexander and Trill Williams both lost for the season the Dolphins have to find some new players to bring aboard...
