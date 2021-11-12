Could 2021 be a learning year that makes our coaches viable for future success?

Could we wind up with a coaching staff in 2022 that's better than all new people?

As ugly as it's been, Maybe these guys are getting training and experience that makes retaining them better than bringing in a new regime who has to start from scratch.

We Know we have talent/skill issues with a number of our players, so, in order for this team to have whipped one of the 6 best NFL teams, our coaches put together game plans that just befuddled a supposedly Great coaching staff, maximized our talent and stole a W.

The rest of the season will tell the tale, but it, at least, exists as a possibility that these guys have hope as coaches.



Every play called is part of a tapestry and in the 'chess game' of it, one particular play can look really dumb. Sometimes a particular drive may be sacrificed to set up another play later in the game.

That play where Wilson went in motion happened multiple times to little or no avail and somewhat lured Ravens D to ignore Wilson. A trap was set, and we saw how that worked out.



Our offensive line coaching? I dont have a silver lining on that. Our coordinators, though?

Jury is out.

Let's see how things stand on Jan 1.

I am looking for improvements and having hope cuz 'starting over' again cetainly brings its own peril.