Could Dolphins BOTH Rookies of the Year?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
6,997
Reaction score
16,913
Location
Marco Island
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
1,012
Reaction score
2,591
Age
36
Location
Charlotte, NC
I think Phillips has a much better chance that Waddle. Every offensive award is heavily stacked in favor of the QBs anymore. Derrick Henry ran for 2000 yards and didn’t get a single vote for MVP.
 
N

Ninja Foot

I'm spicy.
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
124
Reaction score
132
If Phillips is a 3 down LB, he'll be in the conversation, probably.

Waddle would have to set a rookie record in receiving AND be amazing in the return game to be in the conversation when you're up against QB's.

(edited to add)

Is it possible for a 2nd year guy to be voted comeback poy? 😆
 
