Could Igbinoghene slide to safety ?

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,197
Reaction score
94
Age
50
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello from France,

Sorry but with the jet lag here in France, I cannot watch the press conference after tomorrow draft because I haven't sleep to watch the draft on TV last night

Does Grier speak about the futur position of Igbinoghene because when I look highlight I could see a very rangy and thumper safety.
That would put Mc Cain back on the slot CB position and we could draft another CB later like Hall, Vildor or Bandy

Opinions

PS : If anybody have the text of the press conference of Grier, could be posted here, that would be welcomed
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

Phin fan since 1970!
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
1,974
Reaction score
249
Location
Orlando, Florida
fishbanger said:
I still think they will draft a S somewhere. Iggy is a man press corner that should play there in the slot for now.
Click to expand...
when I think of the Iggy pick I think this is what Flores wanted Minkah to do but Minkah was too much a you know what to handle the job. tough press corner who can cover and play at the line of scrimmage and also tackle at the line of scrimmage plus do many things. Iggy will fit right in that spot.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
877
Reaction score
157
Age
31
Location
Lakeland,FL
I was curious about that myself last night. Alot of ppl had McKinley rated high and Delpit as well, maybe Iggy was the DB they chose to play that position.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,496
Reaction score
6,966
There was a post last night about Byron Jones playing some safety in Grier's scheme.

I think that's far more likely than Noah seeing any time there.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,679
Reaction score
5,868
Location
Marco Island
Flores will find a masterful way to use him and capitalize on having Jones, Howard and Iggy on the field at the same time (egad!).
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,504
Reaction score
710
Not trying to being sarcastic but where does that put Bobby McCain? His salary as a backup? What about special teams. Depth is good but he is somewhat expensive.
 
Padfoot

Padfoot

Ash Fell from the Sky
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
6,008
Reaction score
1,306
I don't think he nor Jones plays safety. You don't pay Jones that kind of money to not play on the boundary. I bet they are worried about Howard's knees, and figure if he does somehow stay healthy, at the very least having a good nickel DB is still pretty valuable these days.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,899
Reaction score
4,692
Location
Allentown, Pa
Agreed with the consensus. He's a corner. He will play corner.

Miami chose to be stout at that position. That's never been a bad thing in this league and right now it's as necessary as ever.

Taking 2019 out of the equation because the team was purposefully deconstructed, No.2 and No.3 corner were the biggest single weakness on the roster and lead to more directly to fielding an inadequate team more so even than the QB or OL position.

Bobby McCain has been a thorn in our side for far too long.

Miami not only bought some insurance for Howard, they completely flipped the script and turned a weakness into not only a strength on the roster but probably the entire league. Miami's set of corners aren't just the envy of the entire NFL, its arguably the deepest position any team in the league has at any position.

We've been trained for so long to think defenses need 2 starting CB's. That's not the case anymore, you essentially have 3 starting CB's now.

Given that the AFC will go through KC and Mahomes for the next decade, this is how you begin to stack up against that.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
1,730
Reaction score
411
I personally feel CBs are much more valuable than safeties. If a guy has elite physical traits to allow him to play CB, i keep him there.
 
S

SanMarino

Rookie
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
60
Reaction score
63
Age
40
Location
Canada
All I've heard from the team through podcasts and such is that "we run a position-less defense" over and over again. I think in the rare occasion that the opposition only puts 2 WR out there you may have Jones drop back as a Safety. I could see a way that Iggy never leaves the field on D. If you can have 3 guys that can be left on an island (if Iggy develops a bit more of course) maybe you don't need as much coverage on the backend like we're used to seeing. Or I could be completely off base, I'm definitely no expert.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,099
Reaction score
786
He is a pure press, man to man CB who has his best years in front of him.

If you believe the team he was the highest player on their board and fits what Flores wants at CB.I don't think they plan to try to make a FS out of him, nor do I think this reflects in X Howard's future with the team.

I think he plays in the slot early and the Fins play a lot of nickel and dime anyway so you could argue that a 3rd Cb will see more snaps than a SS for sure.

I think they have a need at FS and should have a shot at a good one in R2.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
13,463
Reaction score
7,459
Location
New Jersey
fishbanger said:
when I think of the Iggy pick I think this is what Flores wanted Minkah to do but Minkah was too much a you know what to handle the job. tough press corner who can cover and play at the line of scrimmage and also tackle at the line of scrimmage plus do many things. Iggy will fit right in that spot.
Click to expand...
In defense of Minkah all we really know for certain is he had 8 or 9 takeaways last year and 3 TDs + all pro status playing FS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom