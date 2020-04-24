Could Igbinoghene slide to safety ?

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,197
- Reaction score
- 94
- Age
- 50
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello from France,
Sorry but with the jet lag here in France, I cannot watch the press conference after tomorrow draft because I haven't sleep to watch the draft on TV last night
Does Grier speak about the futur position of Igbinoghene because when I look highlight I could see a very rangy and thumper safety.
That would put Mc Cain back on the slot CB position and we could draft another CB later like Hall, Vildor or Bandy
Opinions
PS : If anybody have the text of the press conference of Grier, could be posted here, that would be welcomed
Sorry but with the jet lag here in France, I cannot watch the press conference after tomorrow draft because I haven't sleep to watch the draft on TV last night
Does Grier speak about the futur position of Igbinoghene because when I look highlight I could see a very rangy and thumper safety.
That would put Mc Cain back on the slot CB position and we could draft another CB later like Hall, Vildor or Bandy
Opinions
PS : If anybody have the text of the press conference of Grier, could be posted here, that would be welcomed