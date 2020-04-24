Could Igbinoghene slide to safety ?

Agreed with the consensus. He's a corner. He will play corner.



Miami chose to be stout at that position. That's never been a bad thing in this league and right now it's as necessary as ever.



Taking 2019 out of the equation because the team was purposefully deconstructed, No.2 and No.3 corner were the biggest single weakness on the roster and lead to more directly to fielding an inadequate team more so even than the QB or OL position.



Bobby McCain has been a thorn in our side for far too long.



Miami not only bought some insurance for Howard, they completely flipped the script and turned a weakness into not only a strength on the roster but probably the entire league. Miami's set of corners aren't just the envy of the entire NFL, its arguably the deepest position any team in the league has at any position.



We've been trained for so long to think defenses need 2 starting CB's. That's not the case anymore, you essentially have 3 starting CB's now.



Given that the AFC will go through KC and Mahomes for the next decade, this is how you begin to stack up against that.