Could Miami Fill All of its Needs this Offseason?

SF Dolphin Fan

With four picks in the first two rounds, including the #3 overall and with free agency, can Miami fill all of its needs?

Here's where I see the biggest holes in the lineup.....

Wide Receiver --- need someone to complement Parker and Geisicki. Smith would seem like a perfect fit as a player who can get separation. Maybe add two receivers? Samuel as FA?
Running Back --- Harris or Williams in the draft would be great fits. Stevenson from Oklahoma is a bit of a sleeper. Avoid free agency?
Pass Rusher --- Doesn't seem like a great year in the draft for pass rushers. Who is the best FA fit?
Offensive line --- Maybe center, maybe guard. Humphreys in the draft?
MLB --- Another tough spot to fill. Ideas?
Safety/Slot --- Someone who could fill both needs would be very valuable to Miami.

Last point, I think that #3 pick will traded potentially giving the Dolphins more picks in 2021 and 2022.
 
Danny

Danny

SF Dolphin Fan said:
With four picks in the first two rounds, including the #3 overall and with free agency, can Miami fill all of its needs?

Here's where I see the biggest holes in the lineup.....

Wide Receiver --- need someone to complement Parker and Geisicki. Smith would seem like a perfect fit as a player who can get separation. Maybe add two receivers? Samuel as FA?
Running Back --- Harris or Williams in the draft would be great fits. Stevenson from Oklahoma is a bit of a sleeper. Avoid free agency?
Pass Rusher --- Doesn't seem like a great year in the draft for pass rushers. Who is the best FA fit?
Offensive line --- Maybe center, maybe guard. Humphreys in the draft?
MLB --- Another tough spot to fill. Ideas?
Safety/Slot --- Someone who could fill both needs would be very valuable to Miami.

Last point, I think that #3 pick will traded potentially giving the Dolphins more picks in 2021 and 2022.
Yes they can if they use free agency and the smart wisely. one thing tho......we need a WR that can be complemented by Parker, not the other way around. You can't count on any of our WR's so really we need a 1 and a 2 with Parker being #3......if he can actually stay healthy.
 
1972forever

It is unusual for any draft to provide more than 3-4 solid starters when they have as many high picks as the Dolphins have in this years draft. In fact we can only hope the Dolphins hit on that many starters. If they do, the draft should provide them with upgrades at several positions. Yet I think they need at least two more defensive ends, upgrades at safety and an impact MLB.

On offense they need an upgrade at guard and center, RB, and at least 2 WR’s.

Hopefully they can find solid starter in the draft and free agency to fill most of these positions but I think it might take at least two more drafts to fill all their needs and that is assuming they hit on the players they draft and sign in free agency.
 
