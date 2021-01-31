Could Miami Fill All of its Needs this Offseason?

It is unusual for any draft to provide more than 3-4 solid starters when they have as many high picks as the Dolphins have in this years draft. In fact we can only hope the Dolphins hit on that many starters. If they do, the draft should provide them with upgrades at several positions. Yet I think they need at least two more defensive ends, upgrades at safety and an impact MLB.



On offense they need an upgrade at guard and center, RB, and at least 2 WR’s.



Hopefully they can find solid starter in the draft and free agency to fill most of these positions but I think it might take at least two more drafts to fill all their needs and that is assuming they hit on the players they draft and sign in free agency.