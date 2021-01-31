Could Miami Fill All of its Needs this Offseason?

SF Dolphin Fan
With four picks in the first two rounds, including the #3 overall and with free agency, can Miami fill all of its needs?
Here's where I see the biggest holes in the lineup.....
Wide Receiver --- need someone to complement Parker and Geisicki. Smith would seem like a perfect fit as a player who can get separation. Maybe add two receivers? Samuel as FA?
Running Back --- Harris or Williams in the draft would be great fits. Stevenson from Oklahoma is a bit of a sleeper. Avoid free agency?
Pass Rusher --- Doesn't seem like a great year in the draft for pass rushers. Who is the best FA fit?
Offensive line --- Maybe center, maybe guard. Humphreys in the draft?
MLB --- Another tough spot to fill. Ideas?
Safety/Slot --- Someone who could fill both needs would be very valuable to Miami.
Last point, I think that #3 pick will traded potentially giving the Dolphins more picks in 2021 and 2022.
