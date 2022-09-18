Could not look worse

You got a developing qb, a rookie coach and a bunch of new moving parts. They ain't gonna 'fix the offense' in a week. They gotta tighten up the defense, which should be feasible against some of the less talented teams coming up on the schedule.



Everyone was jerking off on the McDaniel hire like the guy was gonna come in and suddenly turn the offense into a juggernaut because we got Tyreek Hill, but you gotta keep a bunch of things in mind:



1. Very limited practice time under the current CBA.

2. Offensive systems take time to master.

3. The talent on this team isn't amazing.

4. McDaniel is very inexperienced.



You got a coach who had one year as a coordinator under his belt and had never been a head coach. You've just made him a head coach on a team that is shuffling personnel like deck chairs on the Titanic. I saw people posting stuff like 'they should score 28 points a game!' and getting upset when I pointed out the unlikelihood of this.



It's possible that McDaniel is coach of the year material and is going to find a way to put all of the pieces together and turn this team into a top 10 offense, but it's a lot more likely that we're going to be a 20PPG team that needs the defense to actually make some plays. Rather than freaking out about it, just enjoy the ride and look for encouraging signs, like the one really nice drive they had today and the ability to convert on 4th and short.



This group ain't gonna win the Super Bowl this year, but this can still be a pretty good year for the team.