Could not look worse

R

risskybzns

Where do you start?
Coaching, Howard, special teams,
And…… Tua!!!
Wishing and praying for him to be good just doesn’t work😂😂
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Marino1313 said:
Tua and lack of defence depth
Depth doesn’t excuse Xavien Howard getting abused by a beta receiver and our healthy front 7 getting absolutely ZERO pass rush.

Team sucks. The pass pro is still awful, QB decision making awful, and defense fraudulent in big games. We were all wrong like we’ve been many times over the years in the preseason. The true shame is on myself for buying in yet again.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Shouldn't overreact from one game, but I gotta say, this is one of the worst defensive performances I've ever seen from this team.

Don't make this a habit, boys.
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

Our defense has carried the team for the past 2 seasons, but there are times the offense is going to have to score more points. Last week it was pointed out the offense only scored 13 points, even though the defense is playing horrible Tua has thrown 2 INT. The offense needs to score more points plain and simple.
 
BigSmoke

BigSmoke

F. THESE. REFS.

The play they called holding on Miami's defense i was livid - i watched 2 of their OL blatantly hold miami's DT. It was like watching a Jerry springer episode of a 3some getting married
 
T

teemu7

This is a bad football team. No other way to put it. Absolutely outclassed in every single facet.

Lots of questions about the qb, the DC and the coach and rightfully so..
 
N

NYPhinzFan

RastaMan407 said:
Our defense has carried the team for the past 2 seasons, but there are times the offense is going to have to score more points. Last week it was pointed out the offense only scored 13 points, even though the defense is playing horrible Tua has thrown 2 INT. The offense needs to score more points plain and simple.
This. You have to expect the defense to have stinkers once in a while especially against good offenses. But it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that when the defense sucks the team will lose and that's a problem.
 
B

BigChief

When your highest paid player keeps getting a raise and quits on team thats a problem. Never seen such a poor effort. Ravens wont need to get jerseys cleaned. Lets see what you got Mike this is embarrassing with Bills and bengals up next.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

You got a developing qb, a rookie coach and a bunch of new moving parts. They ain't gonna 'fix the offense' in a week. They gotta tighten up the defense, which should be feasible against some of the less talented teams coming up on the schedule.

Everyone was jerking off on the McDaniel hire like the guy was gonna come in and suddenly turn the offense into a juggernaut because we got Tyreek Hill, but you gotta keep a bunch of things in mind:

1. Very limited practice time under the current CBA.
2. Offensive systems take time to master.
3. The talent on this team isn't amazing.
4. McDaniel is very inexperienced.

You got a coach who had one year as a coordinator under his belt and had never been a head coach. You've just made him a head coach on a team that is shuffling personnel like deck chairs on the Titanic. I saw people posting stuff like 'they should score 28 points a game!' and getting upset when I pointed out the unlikelihood of this.

It's possible that McDaniel is coach of the year material and is going to find a way to put all of the pieces together and turn this team into a top 10 offense, but it's a lot more likely that we're going to be a 20PPG team that needs the defense to actually make some plays. Rather than freaking out about it, just enjoy the ride and look for encouraging signs, like the one really nice drive they had today and the ability to convert on 4th and short.

This group ain't gonna win the Super Bowl this year, but this can still be a pretty good year for the team.
 
BigSmoke

BigSmoke

right....gotta love the repetitive toss plays and hardly anything up the middle is doing great
 
