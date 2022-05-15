 Could remaining FA's be willing to come to MIA ??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could remaining FA's be willing to come to MIA ???

I know some people will say this is just madden thinking, but with all the moves we have made with FA's and new coach, do you think we could improve our depth by bringing in some of the remaining FA's on 1 year deals. Guys who are 28-29 could sign a 1 year prove it deal with a team that could be very good on offense and Defense, or the aging vet who wants one more run at a ring and they believe in the moves we have made. Guys like Bradberry, Clowney etc. Looks like we have 21 mill in cap space, what if we could bring in one or both of those guys on a cheap 1 year deal?
 
The way this off-season has gone. Anything is possible! Although we need to carry some money into the season for emergency situations. Also wouldn't hurt to try and carry a little extra into next season as well. My guess is unless it's for the offensive line upgrade or depth we are done.
 
