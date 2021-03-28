Could the Dolphins trade down at 6?

Potentially the only way Miami trades pick #6, is if a QB drops. We all now know both Denver and Carolina are the 2 teams left looking for a QB, within the top 10. So Its possible they'll contact Atlanta at #4 and Miami at #6 to attempt to trade up. With Lawrence, Wilson, Fields Potentially all gone by #3. Its going to be very interesting if any of the other QB's get to #6.



There is always a possibility there will be other teams behind Denver and Carolina that could get into the frenzy, driving up the price.



So yes, its very possible Miami trades out of #6. If they do let's hope its another San Francisco type deal?