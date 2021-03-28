Could the Dolphins trade down at 6?

Durango2020
Could the Dolphins trade down from No. 6 after move with Eagles?
There are two ways you can choose to look at the Miami Dolphins’ decision to leap back up in the 2021 NFL Draft order from No. 12 to No. 6 after making a monster splash and trading down nine …
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
This article makes the case and I think Grier wanted to put us in the position to further wheel and deal if the opportunity presents itself.
Excited to see what happens during the draft!