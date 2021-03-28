 Could the Dolphins trade down at 6? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could the Dolphins trade down at 6?

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Could the Dolphins trade down from No. 6 after move with Eagles?

There are two ways you can choose to look at the Miami Dolphins’ decision to leap back up in the 2021 NFL Draft order from No. 12 to No. 6 after making a monster splash and trading down nine …
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

This article makes the case and I think Grier wanted to put us in the position to further wheel and deal if the opportunity presents itself.

Excited to see what happens during the draft!
 
The amount of capital we have right now is just absurd in terms of first rounders. That capital isn't any good if you don't use it. It wouldn't have made any sense if you trade down from six anyways considering you traded back up there in the first place. Have to be quite the offer
 
Made that point in another post. If Atlanta trades out to a team looking for a QB, and Bengals take Sewell, we only have to worry about the Lions taking a WR/TE (assuming we trade back with Panthers). Given that we think the Panthers want a QB, and the Panthers could think the Broncos do, I wouldn't be afraid to consider moving to nine.

Would be sweet to get that 2022 first back and still get who we would have taken at 3.
 
There could be a case where there is a top 4 QB either Lance or Fields in play and the Panthers get desperate and give a good deal to slide down to 8. Now if Pitts is still on board and Dolphins want him they may not make the deal but if they feel that Chase/Smith/Waddle are all good to bring in then they can get additional assets and get their receiver. Point here is at 6 we are in a very good position to make better moves.
 
I have to believe Grier will always answer the phone but I think they like a player or two and won't risk losing whomever that is. He'll play the board
 
I think we could trade 1 spot down with Carolina if lets say Fields is there at when the Dolphins pick and get like a 2nd rounder next year.
 
Potentially the only way Miami trades pick #6, is if a QB drops. We all now know both Denver and Carolina are the 2 teams left looking for a QB, within the top 10. So Its possible they'll contact Atlanta at #4 and Miami at #6 to attempt to trade up. With Lawrence, Wilson, Fields Potentially all gone by #3. Its going to be very interesting if any of the other QB's get to #6.

There is always a possibility there will be other teams behind Denver and Carolina that could get into the frenzy, driving up the price.

So yes, its very possible Miami trades out of #6. If they do let's hope its another San Francisco type deal?
 
dolfan91 said:
Potentially the only way Miami trades pick #6, is if a QB drops. We all now know both Denver and Carolina are the 2 teams left looking for a QB, within the top 10. So Its possible they'll contact Atlanta at #4 and Miami at #6 to attempt to trade up. With Lawrence, Wilson, Fields Potentially all gone by #3. Its going to be very interesting if any of the other QB's get to #6.

There is always a possibility there will be other teams behind Denver and Carolina that could get into the frenzy, driving up the price.

So yes, its very possible Miami trades out of #6. If they do let's hope its another San Francisco type deal?
for dropping 2 or 3 spots, I would take Carolina or Denver's 2nd this year and 1st next year.

but i would need to know who is on the board, and if we are guaranteed to get 1 of our top 2 or 3 targets at 8 or 9.
 
dolfan91 said:
Of course.
i don't know who we love, or how many people we love!

i think it has to be 3 players!

if it were 2 players, #6 might not be high enough to get one.

if it were 4 players, might have stayed at #12 and seen if one fell.

So, i think it's 3, but I have no idea which 3! lol
 
circumstances said:
i don't know who we love, or how many people we love!

i think it has to be 3 players!

if it were 2 players, #6 might not be high enough to get one.

if it were 4 players, might have stayed at #12 and seen if one fell.

So, i think it's 3, but I have no idea which 3! lol
I agree and wouldn't discount a defensive player if they do trade down from #6.
 
