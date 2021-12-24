 Could the game be postponed? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could the game be postponed?

Sorry as this might not be main material... Could the game vs NO be postoned?

I have some very nicely priced airplane tickets to go back home right now but I'd also like to catch the game in a sportsbar in florida...

Havent really followed the covid rules. Where would you put the odds of the game getting posponed?
 
I'll be pissed if they do that, and I'm not buying any tickets. I just don't want to play the next game on an even shorter week.

As is, the Titans will have ten days, while we have six.
 
Ya that is total bullshit about us compared to Titans
 
You need to worry about the Airlines canceling your flight or not having tickets. They're canceling Xmas flights due to Omicron staffing issues.
 
Personally, I avoid sports bars in FL for Fins games. They are always filled with fans from other teams that talk smack.
 
