If it was a question of quaterbacking ability I think Tua is ahead of Burrow already. But the injury history alone will never really allow Tua to jump him in the eyes of most, while most players are one hit away from their career ending there is the looming cloud that will always be hanging over Tua. At least until he gets popped and fallen on hard and he stands up right away. The match of the Bengals and Burrow being an Ohio kid who went to tOSU and had the best college year ever is just to much of a pull for even a healthy Tua throwing draft at his pro day can overcome.



As far as if the Bengals took Tua and Miami moved up to grab Burrow I would be happy, he will fit the culture and while he is limited in some ways he is a headsy guy who will have success in the NFL. Kind of reminds me of an athletic Chad Pennington who won his fair share of games and is the only QB to win the AFC east not named Brady in the last 100000 years.